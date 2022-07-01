ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don't Miss This Dividend

By Matthew North
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) provides investors with a strong dividend in the shipping industry. The company’s policy is to pay out 20% of its net income each quarter, and 30% to 50% of its net income on an annual basis. ZIM’s last annual dividend came in at $11.4 with a yield of 24.08%. ZIM’s dividend along with its low P/E ratio of 0.99 makes it tempting to add to one’s portfolio, especially if diversifying into another industry is seen as desirable.

ZIM Company Overview

ZIM is one of the smaller players in the shipping industry and operates in areas from Asia to the east coast of the United States and throughout the Asian continent itself. The company is headquartered in Israel.

Something of note about the company’s dividend is that it can be considered safe and sustainable. ZIM has plenty of cash on its balance sheet to pay out investors, which currently stands at $779M. So even in the case of a downturn investors can feel confident that their dividends will be paid out.

Another factor that makes ZIM attractive is its impressive quarterly results. Business in the shipping industry across the board has been booming due to an increase in shipping rate charges, primarily caused by the congestion of the supply chain. For ZIM, the company boosted its revenues by 113% YoY while its operating income grew by 60% to $2.2B.

The booming revenue growth for ZIM will likely slow down as signs that the world economy is about to enter into a recession continue to mount. The consensus from analysts is that next year’s EPS will be considerably lower at 14.19 compared to 44.03 at the time of writing. Furthermore, the company’s revenue of 13.46B is forecasted to shrink to 9.2B in 2023. These could be seen as pessimistic numbers, which are highly predicated on the unpredictable effects of a possible recession.

Risks to ZIM’s Dividend

The main risk that investors face with ZIM is that its dividend will be cut short if the company experiences a reduction in its net income. The IMF has reported that shipping rate charges have begun to ease after consumers unleashed their pent-up demand for durable goods. It is therefore likely that these charges have reached their peak which will affect ZIM’s revenues moving forward.

Another factor is that ZIM is a small company in the shipping industry, and therefore more susceptible to changes in supply and demand for its services. A larger company may have more influence over these factors while ZIM will be forced to ride out the volatility.

The Bottom Line

While shipping prices around the world may have reached their peak, which will undoubtedly affect ZIM’s top and bottom lines, investors can still benefit from the company’s generous dividend that is backed up by a wide margin of safety in the form of cash.

Putting the dividend aside and ZIM is still an attractive company in its own right. ZIM boasts a smaller P/E ratio than many of its competitors in the shipping space and has had historically high earnings and revenue figures.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Wall Street Likes These 3 Entertainment Stocks, but are They Worth Buying?

The entertainment industry witnessed a strong recovery after the reopening of the economy, but the current macroeconomic headwinds are hurting entertainment stocks. Wall Street analysts are still bullish on entertainment stocks Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). But considering their fundamental weakness, is it worth investing in these stocks? Read more to find out….
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention

Investing, For Now, Is About Quality, Not Quantity. If you are positioning yourself for the second half of 2022 and for 2023 we urge quality over quantity. While not all segments and industries are in peril, it is also true that not all companies within well-positioned groups will do well. This means it is more important than ever to be choosey with new investment dollars and that's why we've been screening for names among the Maketbeat.com Top-Rated Dividend Payers list. To make this list the stock must pay at least 2.0% in yield and have the support of the analysts. The stocks that made our screen all carry a 3-star rating which means the bulk of analysts' ratings are a Buy or higher.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 "Strong Buy" Stocks in The Top-Rated Industry

Amid a tight labor market, the heightened demand for labor in various industries should benefit the outsourcing and staffing services companies. The industry's solid growth prospects helped it earn the top rating in our proprietary rating system. So, it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Kforce (KFRC), GEE Group (JOB), Resources Connection (RGP), RCM Technologies (RCMT), and Korn Ferry (KFY) from this top-rated industry. Our rating system has rated these stocks a Strong Buy. Read more….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

This "Strong Buy" Stock Just Pumped Up its Dividend by 24%

KR recently approved a dividend increase of 24%, representing the company's solid cash flows. Also, given its lower valuation and impressive growth prospects, the stock could deliver solid returns. It is rated Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on to learn more…. The Kroger Co. (KR) functions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Imf#Dividend#Durable Goods#Asian#Yoy
Entrepreneur

Recession is Here...Watch Out Below!

More and more it looks like recession is here. This includes a dramatic decline for ISM Manufacturing discovered this morning. As you likely know, most economist call manufacturing the "canary...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Toyoda Gosei to Invest in Interior and Exterior Parts Manufacturing Company in Central China

KIYOSU, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282), through its regional headquarters in China, Toyoda Gosei (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (TG China), is investing in Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd. This move will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior automotive parts in central China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005080/en/ Production locations for interior and exterior products in China (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Mail

Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series orders suspended indefinitely in Japan - as the car giant frantically works to fulfill the thousands of orders already in the queue

Toyota has hit pause on one of its most popular models in Japan as the global shortage for parts and materials continues. Toyota announced last week that all orders for the LandCruiser 300 Series had been indefinitely stopped in Japan as manufacturers struggle to keep up with existing demand. The...
CARS
Entrepreneur

Forget Gas Prices -- Car Prices Have Reached Record Highs

It's never been more expensive to own a car. Car payments have topped $700 a month according to Cox Automotive / Moody Analytics, with the cost of a new car reaching its highest record yet — an average of $47,000. And if you think used cars are the solution, think again. The cost of used cars has risen 16.1%, which is more than new cars (12.6%) compared to last year.
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

Young VCs Are About to Face Their Greatest Test (a Downturn)

Between 2009 and 2021, the stock market enjoyed its longest bull market ever, with returns of more than 400%. But what goes up must come down. Although the economy managed to bounce back quickly from the immediate crash brought on by Covid-19, it seems that we're now well and truly experiencing a downturn — meaning an entire generation is about to experience a bear market for the first time.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy Beaten-Down SoFi Technologies Stock?

Shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) are down more than 65% in price year-to-date. The stock has been under pressure due to the Education Department's repeated revisions of the end date of the student loan moratorium and the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes. With the Education Department likely to push back the end date of the moratorium again, will it be wise to buy the stock now? Read on to learn our view….
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is a Housing Market Correction Finally Underway?

It's been a tough couple of years for buyers in the housing market — and things may get worse before they get better. Redfin's Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather told Fortune that a housing market correction is already underway and that higher interest rates are helping to restore some equilibrium to the market. But the possibility of a recession is throwing the correction's longevity into question, and higher interest rates also mean it's more expensive to build — which prevents a much-needed increase in housing inventory.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Entrepreneur

How to Diversify Your Business Interests

We are entering an unstable time in the market. Inflation is at an all-time high, and the costs of basic necessities from food to gasoline are continually rising. The best hedge against inflation is real estate, and the best hedge against relying on only one stream of income is diversification.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Entrepreneur

How (and Why) You Need to Put Sustainability and Community Ahead of Fast Growth

Historically, companies across all industries have aspired to stay lean and keep profits high. Up until millennials and Gen Zs became the leading consumer force, very few wanted inventory sitting in their warehouse. For example, outdoor retailer Patagonia was early in embracing the great inefficiency in its behaviors, largely as a reflection of founder Yvon Chouinard's personal ethos — but this is the case of a trailblazer. Back in 1973, degrowth was not the consumer-driven priority that it is today.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy