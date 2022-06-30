ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tour de France - stage one

Right that is me done. You can read all about how Yves Lampaert won stage one of the 109th edition of the Tour de France by scrolling back through this live page or switching over to our report. On Saturday the race travels 202.2km from Roskilde to Nyborg. Except...

The Independent

Tour de France on TV today: Channel, start time, highlights and how to watch stage 3

The 2022 Tour de France began in Copenhagen and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row.He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard.Meanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from winning the Tour de Suisse, Colombian climber Dani...
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 2 preview: Route map and profile

The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 on Saturday after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey. The shock win in a soaked Copenhagen came after the Belgian beat out defending champion Tadej Pogacar by seven seconds in an impressive 15 minutes and 17 seconds, edging second-placed compatriot Wout van Aert by five seconds.With GC contenders Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Geraint Thomas all safely negotiating the treacherous conditions, attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.Stage 2 promises spectacular imagery and, if the wind picks up, plenty of action on the road as the peloton...
NBC Sports

Dylan Groenewegen wins Tour de France stage 3; Peter Sagan angry

SONDERBORG, Denmark — Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead on Sunday. Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel...
The Independent

Tour de France live stream: How to watch stage 1 online and on TV today

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen today and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. He is up against the might of the Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. Tour de France stage 1 LIVEMeanwhile Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from...
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 2 result as Fabio Jakobsen wins ahead of Wout van Aert in sprint finish

The Tour de France resumed for Stage 2 today after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey in the opening time trial in Copenhagen. On a rain soaked circuit yesterday, the Belgian raced to a surprise win beating out defending champion Tadej Pogacar as well as compatriot Wout van Aert after taking a seriously impresssive time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds to complete the 13km course. Despite the build-up beforehand the wind hardly played a part in a rather sedate Stage 2. A long trek along the Danish coastline started in the town of Roskilde and saw...
AFP

Royal approval for Tour de France opener in Copenhagen

Fans packed downtown Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France's Grand Depart Friday where Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had promised to watch from in front of the royal palace, while over a billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks. The Tour de France caravan transfers to France next Monday for a difficult week featuring old, cobbled mining roads.
AOL Corp

Stage 3 of the Tour de France Brings One Final Day in Denmark

Stage 3 - Vejle to Sønderborg - 182km - Sunday, July 3. Stage 3 brings the 2022 Tour de France to Jutland–a large peninsula that’s home to the mainland portions of Denmark–for another stage that’s expected to end in a field sprint. The 182km stage...
