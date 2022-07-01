ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

BACH adjusts schedule in observance of Independence Day

fortcampbell-courier.com
 2 days ago

In observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities, July 1, and the Independence Day federal holiday, July 4, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, will follow a DONSA/holiday schedule. BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open....

fortcampbell-courier.com

whopam.com

Neighborhood turns out in celebration, memory of Judy Sowell

The community around Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville celebrated and honored the memory of Judy Sowell with a proclamation and block party Saturday afternoon. Sowell—also known as “the Bread Lady”–was an active member in the community, serving on many boards, volunteering with multiple agencies and retiring from BB&T Bank after 36 years of employment. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble read the proclamation, detailing Sowell’s years of volunteerism and her impacts on the community as a whole.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lake Barkley State Park Fireworks Show Set for Sunday

The Friends of Lake Barkley State Resort Park will once again be sponsoring the annual fireworks show at Lake Barkley State Resort Park on Sunday, July 3. Jim Mullen with the Friends of Lake Barkley said they are using the same fireworks company as in the past for this year’s show.
POLITICS
fortcampbell-courier.com

Free Family fun: Clarksville engages community with summer programs

Fort Campbell’s students have been on summer vacation for more than a month, and with inflation’s impact on Family budgets parents may feel like they’re running out of ways to keep their children entertained. However, the city of Clarksville offers a variety of free activities throughout the...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
radionwtn.com

Fort Campbell Celebrates 80th Birthday

Clarksville, Tenn.–Happy 80th Birthday Fort Campbell!. On July 1, 1942 one officer and 19 enlisted men from the 1580th Service Command were the first troops officially assigned here. As a result of the US entering WWII, construction began six months earlier for what was then known as “Camp Campbell”.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WSMV

Nashville woman denied birth control replacement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman expressed her concerns after being denied medical help from a local clinic. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade in January, many women around the country are trying to find new options for birth control. One Nashville woman posted about her experience on Tik Tok, describing her experience trying to get her birth control replaced. The video now has over 900,000 comments.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville airport receives FAA grant

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport will receive a $49,733 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Sherry Key, the airport’s manager, said in the release that the grant will help construct “a new apron and improve our service capabilities.” An apron...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Max’s Hope receives big fund boost from young benefactor

A 7-year-old Hopkinsville boy helped Max’s Hope Pet Rescue raise more than $22,000 after he and his grandmother organized a yard sale to benefit the nonprofit organization. Clayton Thieke and his grandmother, Suzzie Thieke, went to the Hopkinsville rescue shelter on Tuesday to make their donation of $11,113.63. Their contribution was then matched by Hopkinsville veterinarian Dr. Michael Johnson, pushing the total to $22,227.26.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

County jail inmates graduate training course

On Thursday, June 16, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Assistant Chief Deputy Joe Thomas and community stakeholders held a recognition and graduation ceremony for current and previous inmates of the jail who graduated from an Industrial Readiness Training program. Stakeholders included Nashville State Community College, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Camp Cadiz Delivers Incredible Landscaping Transformation

All it took was three or four hours of hard teamwork, a few laughs, and some prayer this past Tuesday. But by the time everything was finished, the outside of one Trigg Countian’s home went from unrecognizable and nearly camouflaged to open, inviting and anew. This has been, and...
rewind943.com

Burn ban issued for Montgomery County: No charcoal or wood grills, fireworks still OK

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has issued a burn ban for three counties, including Montgomery County, effective Thursday. TDA announced the ban via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution and in support and mutual cooperation at the request of the county mayors.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wnky.com

Cheese Queen BG opening up storefront downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you love cheese you’re gonna be happy to hear this news…the Cheese Queen is opening a store in downtown Bowling Green. Rajna Bulut is known as the Cheese Queen of Bowling Green on Instagram. She makes custom charcuterie boards for people and hand delivers them. She started the business two years ago and her sales skyrocketed.
whvoradio.com

Walnut Street Bridge Replacement Continues

The Walnut Street bridge that crossed over the CSX rail line in Hopkinsville has been removed with state transportation officials hoping to have the replacement bridge completed by the fall. Walnut Street was closed on May 11 so the 122-foot bridge could be removed. The steel multi-beam bridge was built...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Has the burn ban in Warren County affected firework stands?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Currently in Warren County, there is an open burning ban, the no outside burn order includes lighting fireworks and burning any materials outdoors. “Our initial reaction, of course, it’s not good, can’t shoot off fireworks, but we still have plenty of time for rain,” says Ashley Thornton, manager at Capital Fireworks.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Odyssey

A Home for Judy

In the middle of a cold Kentucky winter while most were trying to stay warm, Judy Cardwell stole a bag of ice from a Kroger in Bowling Green. Police officers apprehended Judy and charged her with petty theft, but she never served any time. Judy, 55, was diagnosed with diabetes...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BG Thunderfest goes on despite rainy forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the forecast of rain those who wanted to watch the fireworks made their way to the National Corvette Amphitheater for the 51st Annual Thunderfest. After a light drizzle, those in attendance brought their lawn chairs, their families and their appetites for the annual event.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

