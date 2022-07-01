ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

A piece of culinary history at a Delaware mall has been uncovered

ksjd.org
 2 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A piece of culinary history was just uncovered at a Delaware shopping center. A...

www.ksjd.org

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Vintage Burger King found hidden behind wall in Delaware mall

The Burger King in Delaware's oldest mall closed over a decade ago, but shoppers and social media users were shocked this week when they found out the empty restaurant and its vintage aesthetic had been preserved behind a wall the entire time. Based on a picture of the space in...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Sunken ship added to Delaware's reef system

Divers have a new site to check out just off the coast of Delaware. DNREC sunk a retired ship last week at a reef site 16.5 miles offshore and at depth of 86 feet. WATCH the sinking on DNREC's YouTube Channel. The Texas Star was last used as a commercial...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
WDEL 1150AM

Looking for fireworks? WDEL's got you covered

For those looking for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, here are a few July 4th displays you can check out if you haven't nailed anything down. On Monday, July 4th, fireworks will be featured in Hockessin, Newark, and Wilmington, with a variety of activities scheduled. In Wilmington, the city’s annual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Concord Mall#Npr
wilmtoday.com

#PeopleOfWilmDE: Cheryl and Christopher Mack

This week, we welcome Cheryl and Christopher Mack, the Co-Owners of Bridge Art Gallery, to Wilmington as #PeopleOfWilmDE. Read their story below. “We relocated to Delaware in December of 2021 for a change of scenery and a better quality of life from the New York City Tri-State Area. Delaware is perfectly located between New York City and Washington, DC. Two areas that we conduct a great deal of business.
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Annual North Coventry Fair Opens Monday; Fireworks Friday

NORTH COVENTRY PA – The annual North Coventry Fire Company fair dates back to the 1950s, and was canceled only once: for the COVID pandemic in 2020. It’s back again for 2022, scheduled for a run from Monday through Saturday (July 4-9, 2022) with amusement rides, games, bingo, and a wide variety of foods and beverages for sale at its grounds, 144 W. Schuylkill Rd., beginning daily in late afternoons.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
american-rails.com

Delaware Scenic Train Rides

Delaware has a long history with the iron horse despite never containing more than 300+ route miles of railroad. During the industry's "Golden Age," the Pennsylvania Railroad was the predominant provider, ranging from its electrified Northeast Corridor in the north to its Delmarva Peninsula lines penetrating south through Dover, the eastern shore of Maryland, and terminating at Cape Charles, Virginia.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMDT.com

Body found in Saint Jones River behind Capital Green in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating the cause of the death of a body found in the Saint Jones River on June 22nd. According to Dover Police, a group of kayakers located the body on the shoreline of the river and notified police. The subject was a male, but additional...
DOVER, DE
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington officials working to fix funky smelling, tasting water

For those who've detected a funky scent coming from their Wilmington tap water, city officials confirm they've smelled it as well, and are working on a solution. According to an announcement Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington's Water Quality Laboratory determined algae growing at an accelerated rate due to higher summer temperatures is causing a musty, earthy smell and taste.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Stricter plastic bag ban goes into effect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. — A tightened-up plastic bag ban has taken effect in Delaware. The law prohibiting all businesses other than restaurants from distributing plastic carryout bags kicked in Friday, the News Journal reported. Some establishments are instead offering reusable bags, either for free or at a cost, according to...
WILMINGTON, DE
wwnytv.com

Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears

(Gray News) - Some people should take a close look at their onions before grilling this holiday weekend. A&M Farms of Georgia announced a voluntary, limited recall of its whole Vidalia onions due to a possible listeria contamination. The recall comes after the company detected listeria on a single pack...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Gazette

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches

Only 3.5 miles to the Delaware beaches and less than 4 miles to Ocean City, MD, BUT with Delaware's low taxes! Your summer getaway is calling! NEW HVAC in 2021. Singlewide home built in 1993 with LARGE sunroom addition and large primary bedroom addition and new deck. Nearby community picnic tables and grills available for use right next to the water. Boat ramp available for only $60/year with boating access to Dirickson Creek and Little Assawoman Bay. So much fun at your fingertips including the Freeman Stage at Bayside, beaches, waterparks, restaurants, mini golf and more! Monthly LOT RENT WILL BE $800 but includes sewer, trash, recycle, yard waste pick up, and the Delaware Relocation Trust Fund. Rentals/Airbnb, etc are NOT allowed. HOA is $10/year and voluntary.
travellemming.com

Where to Stay in Cape May (Best Places & Areas in 2022)

Wondering where to stay in Cape May? The quaint resort town of Cape May is one that tourists flock to every year, and finding the best areas to stay in Cape May is the first step to a great trip. As a proud resident of the Garden State for over...
CAPE MAY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy