Warning: This article includes vague spoilers about the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Having sent Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back up the charts earlier this season, Stranger Things deployed another iconic ’80s track near the end of its fourth season. A pivotal moment in the season finale features metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on guitar, including some serious shredding worthy of Kirk Hammett. Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo recently pointed out that his teenage son Tye — who played bass for Korn as a 12-year-old and more recently formed the band Suspect208 with other children of rock stars — recorded guitar tracks for the scene with an assist from Hammett. And now Metallica as a whole have issued a statement on their inclusion in the show.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO