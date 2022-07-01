Steve Magness

One of the biggest names to risk his future with the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, Bryson DeChambeau played in the breakaway league for the first time last week in Portland and finished in 10th place in the 48-man field and earned $560,000 for shooting 2-under in the 54-hole competition.

