HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | Harrisburg City officials addressed the chaos from the Fourth of July Celebration at Riverfront Park Tuesday. Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said a fight broke out around 9:30 Monday night on Walnut Street. He said thousands of community members were waiting for the fireworks show to begin, after a delay due to the Senators baseball game. Carter said the fight was between two juveniles, one of which was arrested.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO