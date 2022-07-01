ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

July 4th travelers hit the road, pack airports, could set record

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoP5e_0gS3zZcZ00

July 4th travelers hit the road, pack airports, could set record 03:09

MIAMI - More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the 4th of July holiday period, which runs through Monday, July 4th.

Eighty-nine percent of those travelers are forecast to travel by automobile - the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to the auto group.

That demand is enough to override consistently high gas prices. Experts say drivers can offset higher gas prices with savings in other areas of their journey. They suggest bringing food, ride-sharing, or splitting expenses with another family.

Those not hitting the road will be catching flights.

Miami International Airport is expecting 150,000 passengers a day through the weekend.

That's an increase of 20,000 from 2021 and even 2019.

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International is expecting 8% fewer passengers than in 2021.

It's expecting its busiest day on Friday and an average of roughly 86,700 passengers a day through the weekend.

Air travelers may have a tough time. Tickets are pricey, cancellations are common, and staffing is short - factors that could continue through the summer.

"You've got to expect a lot of people traveling in a very condensed period of time and with not a lot of options to rebook," said Twidale.

Anticipating what it calls "operational challenges," Delta Airlines has dropped change fees and fare differences for flights scheduled during the holiday weekend.

Already CBS4 is hearing stories of canceled and delayed flights as we begin the Independence Day holiday weekend.

"We waited on the plane for 3 hours, they canceled the flight, then miraculously they said, "We found two pilots from New York, they're going to take you to Fort Lauderdale," explained travelers Teresa and Joanne from Toronto. "It's terrible. I want to cancel my flight for Christmas," Teresa said. "I'd rather drive,"

Zach Griff is a senior reporter with the Points Guy. "It's hopeful the airlines will be able to fly the schedule that they've been planning to, but they're bracing for the worst," Griff said.

He says travelers should prepare for delays and cancelations. "You have, of course, staffing of crews and pilots that are out of sequence when something goes wrong. We've seen a lot more weather delays, air traffic control staffing issues," Griff explains.

Despite cancelations and delays, lots of people are flying in and out of South Florida this weekend. Miami International is expecting 725,000 travelers over the holiday period, that's up 15 percent from last year, on its way to shatter a record. At FLL, they're expecting 520,000, down 8 percent from last year.

And a record number of travelers are getting on the road, 2.3 million in Florida. "We're coming down from Charlotte and headed to Sugarloaf and spend a week there and fish and camp and hang out," said Jason Watkins.

The Watkins family is in a big truck, pulling a big trailer, and this year, they're paying a big price at the pump. "It's a lot. I spent 170 dollars yesterday filling up on the second stop, 90 dollars on the first time and this is our third stop since we left Charlotte," Watkins said while gassing up. That last stop costing a hundred and 18 dollars.

Mark Jenkins is with AAA Auto Club. "Despite higher prices people are just eager to travel again. Many have been putting their travel plans off for the past couple of years and w're seeing all that pent up demand unleashed," he said.

Here are some tips from AAA to save money on gas:

AAA Resources for Drivers
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
• Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
• Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
• Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices
• Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
• State and metro averages can be found here
• Avoid the rush. Travel on off-peak times or days or pick a hidden gem closer to home. Based on AAA booking data, Friday, July 1 is shaping up to be the busiest day for air travel during the holiday weekend (June 30 - July 4) with Monday, July 4 being the lightest. For those hitting the road, the Thursday and Friday before the holiday are anticipated to be peak traffic days. If you're flying, plan to arrive several hours early at the airport.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Lawsuit filed in fiery RED Air jet landing at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - A rough landing at Miami International Airpot by a RED Air jet now has a lawsuit attached to it. There were 130 passengers and 10 crew members on that flight from Santo Domingo, at least nine have gotten lawyers. The Miami law firm Goldberg and Rosen represents those passengers and it's already filed a lawsuit in state court. The suit names four of the nine people that the firm represents. Attorney Judd Rosen claims RED Air was negligent on several fronts. First, he said the pilots and flight crew were too inexperienced to recognize problems with the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot, humid with passing showers

MIAMI - Expect passing showers on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures with a bit of a breeze along the coast. For the 4th of July on Monday, expect sizzling sunshine with highs soaring to 90 degrees, but if you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s.  Afternoon highs will climb to near 89 degrees. As the breeze builds, there will be hazardous beach and boating conditions this holiday weekend. There will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended. Out on the water, a Small Craft Advisory will be issued due to the east wind increasing to 15 to 20 knots with possible gusts of up to 25 knots. The bays will be choppy at times.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade conducting sweeps of fireworks vendors ahead of July 4th holiday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be conducting safety sweeps at fireworks vendors across the county ahead of July 4th to ensure illegal fireworks are not sold. July 4th is one of three state-approved holidays where Floridians are allowed to use certain fireworks that can explode or become airborne. However, not all fireworks under that umbrella are legal to use on Independence Day. So Miami-Dade Fire officials suggest only purchasing fireworks from licensed vendors to make sure what you purchase is legal. They also recommend checking the packaging before you buy, as well as the expiration date. "Violations would be anywhere from broken packages, to fireworks that are expired, old, or they just look frail, not suitable for the public," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue safety specialist Ozzy Norat. Another rule of thumb is to always read the directions, even when using fireworks you are familiar with. "You know you look at this, and you're like 'oh, this is for kids, it's safe'. It is safe, and it's designed for kids, but it's still highly recommended to read the directions and follow them. As long as you do that, you're going to be safe," said Chris Pouridas, owner of Champion Fireworks.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
CBS Miami

"Operation Dry Water" aims to increase safety over July 4th weekend

MIAMI - Law enforcement officials have announced Operation Dry Water ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The safety operation will include a regulated navigational area on Key Biscayne on July 4th. "From 7 p.m. on July 4th to 2 a.m. on July 5th all vessels within the regulated area are required to transit no more than 15 knots that will kind of limit the traffic and make everybody a little bit more safe," said Coast Guard Miami Beach Commanding Officer Eddie Oropeza. Coast Guard Miami Beach, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and several partner agencies are working...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Frustrated traveler has "nowhere to go" after American Airlines cancels her flight out of MIA

MIAMI – CBS4 visited Miami International Airport on Wednesday to see how passengers cope with flight cancellations.Looking at the flight information board displaying late afternoon and evening flights, we noticed more than 20 cancellations between arrivals and departures among various airlines. It left many passengers we spoke with frustrated and stranded."My app just said a canceled status, and that's how I knew the flight was canceled," shared American Airlines passenger Stacy Sammy. She's upset, trying to travel home to Spain, waiting in long lines at the airport to rebook."Nobody is saying anything," Sammy said. "We've been standing in this line...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in southwest Caribbean Sea

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds. At 9:15 a.m., it was 230 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 20 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa Rica northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi,...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Safety urged for those planning DIY July 4th fireworks shows

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Fourth of July weekend is around the corner and fire officials are warning the public about the dangers associated with setting off fireworks to celebrate America's birthday. "Some of the injuries that we have encountered are like battlefield injuries," said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane. To demonstrate the power of certain fireworks, the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue set off M-80s and other powerful explosive fireworks in several watermelons, sending the fruit flying into the air in pieces. "M-80s, which are a quarter stick of dynamite, in the hands of someone when it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Gas Prices#Automobile#Delta Air Lines#Aircraft#Floridians#Delta Airlines
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 on cusp of being Tropical Storm Bonnie

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone # 2 is on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Bonnie on Friday morning. At 8 a.m., the disturbance was 315 miles east of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 18 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Disturbance has 90% chance of becoming tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
ORLANDO, FL
foodsafetynews.com

Vidalia onions recalled from Wegmans, Publix and Sam’s Club locations in five states after testing finds Listeria

A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, is recalling whole Vidalia onions because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall comes after internal company testing detected Listeria on a single pack line. The onions were packed on the one-pack line between June 20-23, 2022. The company shipped the recalled product directly to...
LYONS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Miami

What's open, closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade & Broward County

MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Florida drivers could get ticketed for playing music too loud starting July 1

MIAMI – Back in 2012, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that a noise ordinance restricting "plainly" audible music was vague and unconstitutional.  That law also excluded ice cream trucks and political campaign messages.  A new law has updated language, removing the exclusion, which will require more drivers to turn their volume down."Noise tends to ricochet around buildings, and people like to relax in their homes, and they have their sliders open," Fort Lauderdale Police Department Capt. Tim McCarthy said.FLPD has been getting complaints about loud music all over the city but starting July 1 drivers could face being ticketed for $114."We...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jim DeFede's documentaries on Surfside collapse

SURFSIDE – In the year following the Champlain Towers South collapse, which killed 98 people, CBS Miami produced three hourlong documentaries examining different aspects of the tragedy. The first, which aired on October 20, 2021, was called "Bonded by Tragedy: 30 Days In Surfside." It tells the story of the anguish and anger felt by the families of those killed in as they waited for news about the fate of their loved ones, and the strain on the men and women whose job it was to keep them informed. Bonded By Tragedy focuses on the efforts Assistant Miami Dade Fire Chief...
SURFSIDE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Hot, afternoon storms develop, rain chance decreases for July 4th weekend

MIAMI - Wednesday kicked off with mainly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain chance will increase in the afternoon. Scattered storms will develop due to a mid to upper level low-pressure system that is moving westward and some moisture along with the heating of the day and the sea breeze. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s in spots due to high humidity. Thursday we remain unsettled with the potential for passing storms as the upper level low continues...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another hot one, afternoon storms possible

MIAMI - It was a warm and steam start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Afternoon highs will climb to near 90 degrees and scattered storms are possible. Friday will also be hot and steamy with highs climbing to 90 degrees with scattered storms.  Drier air moves in this weekend and will decrease the rain chance. A few storms will be possible but most storms will be steered inland by the strong onshore flow. As the breeze builds, there will be hazardous beach and boating conditions this holiday weekend. There will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming is not recommended. Out on the water, a Small Craft Advisory will be issued due to the east wind increasing to 15 to 20 knots with possible gusts of up to 25 knots. The bays will be choppy at times. For the 4th of July on Monday, expect sizzling sunshine with highs soaring to 90 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

The age of your at-home COVID test is key to its accuracy

MIAMI – Home COVID tests can provide a quick and usually accurate result. But one key component to an accurate result is the age of the test kit.Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert, explains when it's time to toss a kit in the can and grab a newer one."The FDA forces them to keep up, but that doesn't mean the one on your shelf kept up," said Dr. Marty.She mentions a signal to swap out for a new kit, besides time, when there's a new variant circulating that could 'overcome immunity.'"It's very likely to overcome the detectors in your...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Invasive snails with parasite that can cause meningitis found in Florida

TAMPA - A giant snail that can lead to outbreaks of meningitis has been found in New Port Richey. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined a section of Pasco County after the discovery of giant African land snails, according to Tampa CBS affiliate WTSP. FDACS will treat properties with a metaldehyde-based molluscicide (snail bait). According to the department:"Metaldehyde works by disrupting the mucus production ability of snails and slugs. This reduces their digestion and mobility and makes them susceptible to dehydration. Snails and slugs that have eaten metaldehyde often seek hiding places, become inactive and begin to die within days."The giant African land snail is one of the most damaging snails in the world and consumes at least 500 different types of plants.They have been eradicated twice in Florida. The first time was in 1975. The most recent eradication was in 2021 after they were found in Miami-Dade in 2011, according to FDACS. Giant African land snails pose a serious health risk to humans by carrying the parasite rat lungworm, known to cause meningitis in humans. The snails should not be handled without proper protection and sanitation.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
68K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy