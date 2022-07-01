Four-star Tayvion Galloway previews July 23 announcement

Tayvion Galloway will be announcing his college choice at a ceremony on July 23. For the Ohio tight end, it will be an early end to his recruitment.

A class of 2024 recruit, Galloway is a tight-end prospect at Chillicothe City (Chillicothe, OH). He is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound athlete who is ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports , where he is also the fourth-best tight end in the nation and the No. 80 prospect in his class.

He holds numerous Power Five offers including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Rutgers among others.

Programs like Alabama and Penn State are also showing strong interest in Galloway. Both are programs that he has visited lately.

Check out what Tayvion Galloway had to say about several of the programs that are likely to factor in heavily to his decision as his recruitment nears its conclusion.

Tayvion Galloway on his recent trip to LSU

"It was really good, went really well. Had a good bonding experience with coach Kelly (head coach Brian Kelly) and coach Denbrock (tight ends coach Mike Denbrock)."

Tayvion Galloway on what stood out about LSU football after the visit

"Just the hospitality and the love they have continued to show...showed my family a great time also."

Tayvion Galloway on how his Alabama football visit went

"Had a great time there. Coach Cox (tight ends coach Joe Cox) is a great guy and I definitely see why they are who they are, who they are. You can just tell from camping and visiting that they have a different standard set by themselves."

Tayvion Galloway on what sticks out about Alabama

"Just shows how much they care more than football."

Tayvion Galloway on Rutgers football potentially being in the mix for his decision

"Labels and all that don't matter. I'm worried about my overall happiness and being somewhere I can build life-long relationships. "That's why Rutgers is definitely a top school for me."

Tayvion Galloway on where things stand with Penn State

"They just gave off a real family vibe and I love talking with coach Franklin (head coach James Franklin) and coach Howle (tight end coach Ty Howle)."

