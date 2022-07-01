ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Do you enjoy bird watching? Researchers need your help this summer

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Audubon Great Lakes and the Natural Resources Research Institute need bird watchers this summer. Audubon Great Lakes and the Natural Resources Research Institute need bird watchers this summer. The public is encouraged to visit birding hotspots in the...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

wpr.org

High humidity sends heat index soaring in Southern Wisconsin

A combination of temperatures in the 90s and high humidity have put much of southern Wisconsin under a heat advisory until Tuesday night. Heat indices are expected to reach 105 degrees in some areas, said Molly Peters, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in La Crosse. The area under advisory stretches from Vernon County southward to Grant County, and eastward to the Milwaukee area.
LA CROSSE, WI
KDHL AM 920

4 Colors to Avoid Wearing in Minnesota Unless You Love Mosquitos

Ah, life in Minnesota! Where we get about 3 days of nice weather in the summer before the mosquitos start leaving itchy welts all over our bodies. I know that these pesky insects are a nuisance all over the midwest, including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and I just found out a tip that might help us all avoid the welt of a mosquito bite this summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Rock rapids replace aging dams to let Minn. rivers flow

Photo: Young people step from stone to stone across Norway Brook in Pine River, where a former dam was removed and replaced with rock arch rapids that allow freer flow of water. The rapids are a popular gathering spot for people who want to fish, splash around or listen to the sound of running water. A popular swimming hole near the former dam has been replaced with a safer sandy beach farther upstream. Kirsti Marohn | MPR News.
MINNESOTA STATE
territorysupply.com

10 Best Hikes in Wisconsin for Hitting the Trail Any Time of Year

Grab your hiking boots, trusty water bottle, and sense of adventure — it’s time to take a hike in the Badger State. There’s nothing better than a healthy dose of fresh air, and in Wisconsin, that’s especially true. Rain or shine (or snow), Wisconsonites appreciate a hearty walk outside. But as a state that’s primarily known for its rolling farmlands and lack of mountains, it may come as a surprise that there are actually some pretty incredible hikes to be discovered.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGNtv.com

Storms beginning to develop… Severe thunderstorm watch issuance almost a certainty

Mesoscale Discussion 1382 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0332 PM CDT Tue Jul 05 2022 Areas affected...Northeastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Severe Thunderstorm Watch likely Valid 052032Z - 052230Z Probability of Watch Issuance...95 percent SUMMARY...A watch is likely for parts of northern Iowa into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Sufficient shear and substantial buoyancy will promote storms capable of damaging winds and large hail. DISCUSSION...Moisture has pooled along a stationary boundary across parts of the Upper Midwest. Surface temperatures in the low 90s F have allowed substantial buoyancy (4000-5000 J/kg MLCAPE) to develop along and south of the boundary. Flow aloft remains strong enough for effective shear value of 35-45 kts. Given this environment, organized storms capable of damaging winds and large hail are possible. Visible satellite imagery shows developing cumulus towers in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, with greater agitation also noted in northern Iowa. Guidance has been relatively consistent with storms firing along the boundary. in terms of timing, observations would suggest that storms are most likely within the next 1-2 hours in Wisconsin/Illinois. However, additional development is possible into northern Iowa ahead of the intense MCS now in southeast South Dakota. Even without frontal development in Iowa, the MCS is likely to persist and impact the region. These areas will likely need a watch this afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Watchers#Bird Species#Birding#Nrri#Superior
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Water utilities must act quickly and transparently to address PFAS contamination

Tap water is essential to our lives. It is a vital building block of good health as long as it is safe to use. Unfortunately, our regulatory system assumes that exposure to chemicals is safe until proven otherwise. This assumption is troublesome because even when science demonstrates health risks, it can take years for the government to catch up and protect our health.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First Alert Weather - Stormy weather at times for Independence Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will build quickly throughout central Wisconsin on Independence Day, with scattered thunderstorms becoming more numerous throughout the afternoon. While temperatures remain rather seasonal with highs ~80°, more humidity will return to central Wisconsin to help fuel the thunderstorms throughout today and tonight. Storms will...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's June Class III Milk Price

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Just a month after hitting a new all-time record high, the USDA announced that the June Class III milk price was released at $24.33 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's 88-cents below the May price, which peaked at $25.21, but was still $7.12 over...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Voter Eligibility Cards To Arrive In Wisconsin Mailboxes

Wisconsin residents who aren’t registered to vote – but appear to be eligible – will start receiving official postcards in the mail. The postcards from the Wisconsin Elections Commission will include information about registering to vote online, plus a list of deadlines. They will consist of a toll-free number for a call center where more information will be available. People can choose to register by mail, at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day if they don’t want to complete the process online.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds under 750 new cases of COVID-19

TUESDAY 7/5/2022 1:53 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,525,180 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,150 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A string of Catholic churches across Wisconsin have been vandalized

MADISON, Wis. — Police hope to find out who vandalized a Catholic church in Madison over the weekend with messages critical of anti-abortion beliefs. However, it is hardly the only church targeted in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Five Catholic churches...
MADISON, WI

