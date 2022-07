(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Corn stored in all positions in Wisconsin on June 1 totaled 197 million bushels, according to the latest USDA Grain Stocks report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, official records show that this was up 10 percent from the previous June. Of the total stocks, 46 percent were stored on-farm. About 29.1 million bushels of soybeans were in the bins around Wisconsin.

