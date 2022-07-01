ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Eric Dickerson joined 'The Office' star Brian Baumgartner's podcast

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Eric Dickerson is one of the greatest players ever to put on a Rams uniform, rushing for 7,245 yards and 56 touchdowns in only 65 games with Los Angeles. He’s said before that he wishes he never left the Rams and gotten traded to the Colts, where he was still successful but not nearly as dominant as he was in L.A.

Dickerson talks openly about his Rams tenure and his relationship with the team, which is now strong after a brief period where he and the organization had their differences. Most recently, he was a guest on the podcast that Brian Baumgartner hosts, talking about his college career, the Pontiac Trans-Am controversy, his Rams tenure and more.

For those who don’t recognize the name, Baumgartner played Kevin Malone on “The Office,” and now hosts a popular iHeartRadio podcast called “Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner.”

You can listen to Dickerson’s interview below.

