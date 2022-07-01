ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Stranded kayakers rescued from mine pit

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis County Rescue Squad helped rescue four stranded kayakers from a mine pit in Chisholm. |. Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon, after getting stranded on the east end of one of the...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boreal.org

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes in Northern Minnesota

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Jet Ski Explosion on Iron Range

Duluth, MINN.–A jet ski exploded on an Iron Range lake over the weekend right after the driver filled it up with gas. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says it and other agencies were called out to the explosion on Saturday, July 2, at 4:30 p.m. on Lake Little 14, which is about 20 miles Northwest of Virginia, Minnesota. The driver, a 42 year old man, was alone and had just filled his jet ski up with gas. He tried starting it up, but the engine exploded while he was about 20 feet away from shore.
VIRGINIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

One Injured After Jet Ski Explodes

KINNEY, Minn. – One person is recovering from injuries after a jet ski exploded Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office got word of the accident around 12:47 p.m. July 2, 2022 on Lake Little 14. That is approximately 15 miles north of Kinney. An investigation determined...
KINNEY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chisholm, MN
Accidents
Saint Louis County, MN
Accidents
Saint Louis County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Chisholm, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Chisholm, MN
Crime & Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Rescheduled 4th events: Cloquet, Silver Bay, Madeline Island

Due to weather, area 4th of July festivities were postponed. Here’s what’s happening tonight, July 5. Cloquet: The city will hold a “standing parade” on Ave. B by Veterans Park from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meaning, the floats line up and the spectators walk by.
CLOQUET, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two women are stabbed in an assault in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in central Minnesota. Authorities say that Maritza Lockett is accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South in St. Cloud. Police say the stabbings happened...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Black Beach Is A Must See This Summer

Every summer, my family and I pack up the car and take a trip up north. We usually spend several days going up and down the North Shore and doing all of the typical tourist things. We enjoy hiking at all of the state parks in that area, visiting Split Rock Lighthouse, checking out the waterfalls at Gooseberry Falls, and watching the ships roll into and out of Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaking#Kayakers#Accident#Wdio News
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle collided with another eastbound motorist. The report says Peterson was not buckled up.
GRANADA, MN
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kdal610.com

Two Dead In Rice Lake Crash

RICE LAKE, MN (KDAL) – A crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on the East Calvary Road in Rice Lake has left two people dead. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred just after 9 p-m Thursday and both of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.
RICE LAKE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Facing Largest Truck Driver Shortage Ever

MINNEAPOLIS --Minnesota is facing its largest truck driver shortage ever. The Minnesota Trucking Association says it's short by more than 5,000 drivers. MTA President John Hauslauden says the pipeline of younger people just hasn't been filling in at the rate it used to. Drivers in the seats are the most...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota DNR Fish Post Got Political In A Hurry

This Minnesota Department of Natural Resources post about rainbow darters, a fish, got political real quick, and even had the Minnesota DNR trolling a hater early on. Last Thursday, the last day of June, the Minnesota DNR posted about animal species that are rainbow all year long, as a way to close out pride month. Well, the comments were mixed, and one commenter even got a direct response from the Minnesota DNR, which later appeared to be hidden or deleted.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Keewatin, Red Cliff, Duluth

Keewatin, MN -- The City of Keewatin is looking to fill some of their City Council Seats. They are now accepting applications for positions on the Library Board, Economic Development team and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Applications are being accepted until Friday, July 22nd. If you would like to apply, click here (LINK).
KEEWATIN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet police arrest juvenile after shots fired

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- On Sunday, Cloquet police arrested a juvenile male suspect after a Saturday night shooting. At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Cloquet Police Officer was flagged down by occupants of a vehicle near Cloquet Avenue and 15th Street. They told the officer someone had shot at...
CLOQUET, MN
lptv.org

Operation Dry Water Underway for 4th of July Weekend

With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land. In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy