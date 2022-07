KIMT-TV-3 NEWS – Thousands of North Iowans and southeastern Minnesotans are being asked to reduce their use of electricity Tuesday. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar have all issued a peak energy alert from 2 to 6 .m. Co-op members are being encouraged to cut electric use due to high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2 to 8 pm.

