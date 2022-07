Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz kicked off his Fourth of July weekend with a bang. Girtz said he was hiking with his family on Friday afternoon at Victoria Bryant State Park near Royston, about 30 miles north of Athens, when he slipped on a granite outcropping, fell backward and hit the back of his head. Feeling woozy, he had it checked out and said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO