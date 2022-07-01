ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dyson Airwrap is back in stock at Currys – here’s what you need to know

By Harriet Flook
 2 days ago

DYSON Airwrap is one of the most popular hair tools on the market and with good reason.

The popular styler constantly sells out every time it's released thanks to it's kind to hair, professional results.

Looking to snap up the Airwrap? Credit: DYSON
  • Dyson Airwrap, from £479.99, Currys - buy here

And luckily for shoppers, it's now back in stock at Currys with prices starting at £479.99.

Currys has restocked the Dyson Complete Multi Styler, and the Dyson Complete Long Multi Styler in both Nickel and Copper, and Fushia and Nickel.

Priced at £479.99, they aren't cheap, but Currys is also offering free fast delivery on them.

Currys have seen a huge spike in searches for the styler recently thanks to it's use on Love Island.

Lara Brittain, Appliances Expert at Currys says “Love Island is back which means sales of products used on the show often see an increase in popularity.

"In the last few weeks since the show has been aired, we have seen a spike in searches of the Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler, often seen being used in the girls dressing room as they get themselves ready for the day."

"The Airwrap has already been a hugely popular product this year and frequently sold out at Currys but we are happy to confirm it will be back in stock next week. Due to the increase in popularity we are working closely with our supplier to ensure shoppers can get their hands on it and try out their favourite Love Island looks.

"We do expect the product to sell out in a matter of hours, so get in their quick, as quick as Ekin-Su has had her head turned by the new arrivals! If you do miss out, keep your eyes peeled on the website as we will be looking to get further stock as soon as we can.”

So there's no better time to snap up the popular Dyson tool, but don't hang about they're never on sale for long.

The impressive Airwrap is a wet to dry styler that can straighten, curl and dry your hair all at once.

Despite its huge price tag, the Airwrap has been a huge success, shortening styling time for many and promising a professional, salon-fresh look at home; as well promising less damage thanks to more even heat displacement and it's ground-breaking Coanda effect.

Not decided if you want to splurge? You can check out our Dyson Airwrap review here.

Considering purchasing a Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer? Make sure to read our comprehensive review first.

We reviewed the Dyson Corrale too, so if you're looking for a new straightener you'll want to read it first.

Enjoyed reading out Dyson Airwrap review? Read here about how it compares to cheaper hair stylers.

