Kendria Mason has been named the coordinator of First-Year Experiences, the universitywide program supporting the academic transition of new Virginia Tech students. “Virginia Tech has a uniquely structured First-Year Experiences program with award-winning faculty, whom I’m looking forward to collaborating with,” said Mason. “The first year of college can set the trajectory for our students’ education, and my hope in this position is to work with our faculty and campus partners to provide students with the tools to be successful through graduation and the rest of their lives.”

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO