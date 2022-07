A traffic stop early Sunday on I-86 in the Falconer area resulted in drug charges against two Allegany County residents. State Police in Jamestown pulled over a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Bruce Button of Wellsville for traffic violations just after 12:15 AM. Button was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests, and while troopers conducted inventory on the vehicle, they found a cylinder containing crystal meth and a smoking device containing methamphetamine residue. Troopers then arrested the passenger, 55-year-old Lisa Jordan, also of Wellsville. Button and Jordan were charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and are scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court in August.

FALCONER, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO