Land of the Brave

MONTROSE, Pa. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Montrose, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's parade. The celebration turns this normally quiet borough into a crowded one. For Vicki Drake of New Milford in Susquehanna County, it's a family tradition she began long ago with her kids. "It's a...
July 4th weekend is the busiest time of year for fireworks stores across the country. Locally, Mess’s Fireworks in Great Bend, Pennsylvania get busier with each passing year. The store has been operating for over twenty years, and owner Jerry Mess says that each year, people come in looking for bigger fireworks. Mess’s proximity to […]
WELLSBORO – The Wellsboro Borough Office has hired Louis Rachiele to the position of borough manager. Scot Boyce, who formerly held the position, has taken a new job with Corning Inc. “I love the town. I’d love to be more involved with the town,” said Rachiele. “My biggest goal...
GLEN LYON, Pa. — A cluttered building caused problems for firefighters in Luzerne County. Crews battled a fire at a vacant house Monday night around 9 o'clock on Newport Street in the Glen Lyon section of Newport Township. They say the place was filled with junk, making it difficult...
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Dunmore has been repaired overnight and service has been restored. The break happened Monday afternoon and according to the Borough of Throop, crews shut down Reeves Street to repair the main. Pennsylvania American Water said the residents in the affected area may experience discolored or cloudy […]
Williamsport, Pa. — More than a dozen businesses, including seven in Lycoming County, were cited for violating liquor laws by the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement recently.
The agency investigated 35 complaints and issued 14 violation citations; another 24 warning letters were issued. Here's a list of the alleged violations:
Columbia County
Food...
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in the Mountain Top area of Luzerne County are warning residents to be alert for mail thieves. Someone, or some group, is stealing mail looking for anything of value, specifically checks. Police said the thieves are targeting mailboxes in other communities as well. What police are advising residents to do […]
DUNMORE, Pa. — The water is coming back on in parts of Lackawanna County. Several communities spent the holiday dry after a main break. Crews from Pennsylvania American Water on Reeves Street in Dunmore working to repair the break early Tuesday morning told Newswatch 16 the main is fixed and the water is back on.
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There is little activity now at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School near since school is out for the summer. Police believe that is why vandals targeted the school over the weekend. In pictures posted to Facebook by South Abington Township Police, you can see some of...
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—There’s something hopping and flying around yards throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. Those insects are the invasive spotted lanternfly. A Luzerne County man found hundreds of them in his backyard and reached out to Eyewitness News for help. Mark Margavage owns a home in Edwardsville, a property filled with a backyard of fruit-bearing bushes […]
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 20, 2022 through June 26, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, and they responded to four motor vehicle accidents. The police also reported the following arrests. A male, 19 years old from Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Editor’s note: This is the second report in a three-day series further examining the impacts of Luzerne County government union contracts adopted last week. With 58 of Luzerne County’s 110 budgeted Children and Youth caseworker positions currently vacant, officials are...
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that James Charles Meininger, Jr., age 37, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, was indicted on June 28, 2022, by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening communications. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam,...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A Williamsport woman is in the Lycoming County Prison, charged with driving her SUV into the front doors at the Little League Museum along Route 15 in South Williamsport Sunday afternoon. The museum was open at the time, with four employees and 40 visitors inside, police said, but there were no injuries.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after firefighters across Luzerne County came together to put out what they say is one of the worst house fires they've seen in their careers. Black smoke filled the air as flames tore through several homes on Palmer Street in Plymouth...
Hundreds gathered for Milton's Independence Day parade down Route 7 this morning. Beginning at Milton Middle School and ending at Bombardier Park, parade-goers clapped for various floats, collected candy from some and were sprayed with water by others. Here are the best shots of the day!
Scranton is an exceptionally beautiful city in Northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna County, United States. This city is known as one of the largest in the State and the most populated in the northeast, with a population of over seventy thousand. Scranton offers a unique diversity of attractions; there is something from...
Jersey Shore, Pa. — Geisinger general surgeon Mark Armstrong will be on hand during the Jersey Shore Town Meeting Fourth of July Town Celebration to screen people over age 18 for hernias.
Anyone interested in a free screening can visit the Geisinger Health Bus on Tuesday, July 5, between 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Those screened at the event who are found to need further examination or treatment will be scheduled...
