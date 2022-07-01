G7 commits $5 billion to tackling global food insecurity

Two children and an adult have died of starvation in South Sudan as the suspension of food aid begins to hit, aid workers have told the BBC. The deaths occurred in a displacement camp in the northern Warrap state. It comes after the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said it...
The World Food Programme announced last month that it can no longer provide humanitarian aid to many people in South Sudan. The East-African country has also been ravaged by flood and drought, leaving millions in devastating conditions. Deborah Patta reports.
The Central African Republic was the first country in Africa and the second in the world to make bitcoin an official currency, and its president has said crypto can help bolster financial inclusion, Reuters reported Sunday (June 3). The country has enormous wealth in gold and diamonds but remains impoverished...
The President of the Central African Republic (CAR) introduced Sango Coin as the country's official national cryptocurrency via a virtual event called the "Sango Genesis Event" broadcast Sunday. In the Sango Genesis Event, Faustin-Archange Touadéra revealed plans to capitalize on the key features of Bitcoin and the blockchain industry. Sango...
