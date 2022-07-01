ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

2022 Best of Food & Drink Winners

lehighvalleystyle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow does one talk about comfort food at this sweet spot in Bethlehem, Jumbars, without talking about the whole menu? Jumbars Cafe serves breakfast and lunch and is loaded with scratch-made options that will warm your spirits and fill your belly. The customary half-hour wait on the weekends is worth it....

lehighvalleystyle.com

sauconsource.com

When are the Fireworks in Hellertown?

Many communities in our area will be celebrating with municipal fireworks displays this Fourth of July, including both Bethlehem and Quakertown. Hellertown’s fireworks are traditionally presented as part of the annual Dewey Fire Company Carnival, which will be held nightly from Tuesday, July 12 to Saturday, July 16. The...
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown tot drowns in backyard pool, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown toddler drowned Monday in a backyard swimming home pool, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera was pronounced dead at 7:18 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. The coroner said the child was found about 6 p.m. in the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Lehigh Valley Toddler Drowns In Backyard Pool, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania toddler drowned in a backyard pool Monday, July 4, authorities said. Twenty-three-month-old Aydeen Cabrera drowned in the pool behind his family's Fenwick Street home in Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The boy was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. An autopsy...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

PA Lottery jackpot won in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster. The ticket was sold on Friday, July 1, with all five winning balls drawn, 8-9-16-41-42. The winning ticket sold in Lancaster is worth $488,530.50 less withholding and sold at the Turkey...
LANCASTER, PA
Newswatch 16

New hospital proposed for Monroe county

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If a developer's plan is approved, a neighborhood hospital could be coming to the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt Trucks off Golden Slipper Road in Pocono Township. "There is one core hospital in East Stroudsburg and there is the St. Lukes Campus that was built in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Independence Day at Beltzville State Park

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It was all about the beach and the barbecue this July 4th at Beltzville State Park in Franklin Township, near Lehighton. "It's a great beach. The water is great. Overall it's a great atmosphere," said Rad Drescik of Pennsburg. It was busy, as hundreds came out...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters work to knock out blaze on Linden Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters were on the scene of a fire Monday night near 10th and Linden streets. Officials say crews were dispatched to the blaze in the 1000 block of Linden Street around 10:28 p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire before 11 p.m. It...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Epic Single-Day Road Trips From Philadelphia

Nearly 80% of Americans plan on taking a road trip this summer with almost 20% opting for a single-day road trip within 100 miles of home, PR Newswire reveals. Although Philadelphia offers no shortage of things to see and do, sometimes you just need some time away to explore new horizons. Fortunately, there’s a host of epic road trips from Philadelphia that you can do in just one day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ONE EARTH REGGAE FEST 2022 REVIEW | By: Janel Spiegel

One Earth Reggae Festival 2022: produced in partnership with Movement Moves Media. The One Earth Reggae Festival was blessed by Mother Nature, as she felt the high vibrations just as much as the rest of us felt it, at the One Earth Reggae Festival 2022. Mother Nature took a hint from Bob Marley’s song, “Sun is Shining”, and she kept that sun shining. The peaceful aspect of the festival was all the love. People smiling, happy, dancing, all ages, from all walks of life. Jamaica was in the house. So many wonderful people. People were happy to be outside. It was a beautiful day, a beautiful day at SteelStacks.
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA

