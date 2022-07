WRS Hava Dasher (photo), hailing from Williams Racing Stable, turned in the fastest time of 15.492 seconds to lead the way into the $75,000 final slated for July 23. Guided by Juan Marquez, who had six winners on the day during the 16-race program, WRS Hava Dasher dove out early for the lead and held her own through the 300-yard dash before easily stopping the timer in 15.492, one and three-quarter lengths ahead of second-place finisher The Political Sign and Cristian Aguirre-Erives. RC Soldier and Giovani Vazquez Gomez finished third.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO