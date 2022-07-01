ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man beaten and robbed in daytime mugging

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a robbery which left a man with face and head injuries. A man in his 30s was...

BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Bst#Bbc News
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
The Independent

Man, 22, dies watching summer solstice sunset during longest day celebrations

A young man has died during summer solstice celebrations in Dartmoor.The 22-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest just before 10pm on Tuesday, as crowds gathered at the Haytor Rocks beauty spot to watch the sun set on the longest day of the year.Both air and land ambulances were called, but the man was declared dead at the scene.He was reported to have suffered a medical episode, said Devon and Cornwall Police, who were alerted to the situation by the ambulance service.His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as supicious, police said in a statement on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man dies in hospital after farm accident

A man has died in hospital following an accident on a farm in the south west of Scotland. Derek Roan, 71, died from injuries sustained at Barnbarroch Farm near Dalbeattie on Sunday. In a statement, his family said: "We are totally devastated and still in shock about what has happened...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman claims she couldn’t smell dead dogs littered through home because of Covid

An Indiana woman arrested for alleged child neglect and animal cruelty claimed that she could not smell the dead dogs that littered her home because of Covid.Jennifer Lair, 32, is accused of keeping her home in such bad condition that her eight-year-old son “smelled of death” when he was picked up by his father.And officials say that Ms Lair, whom they allege has a long history of animal cruelty, even drove her car around with a dead dog in the back of it.Now she has been has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent, along with two...
BROWNSBURG, IN
truecrimedaily

Virginia couple allegedly abducted, held hostage, and beaten in their own home by their roommate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abducting a couple and beating them in their own home. According to a news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department, on June 12 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 4500 block of Centralia Road to a report of an abduction. Kris Klenotiz and Kayla Hypes told authorities their roommate, Christopher Courteau, had abducted and assaulted them, WRIC-TV reports.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

