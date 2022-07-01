Peta Murgatroyd Says She and Maksim Chmerkovskiy May Try for Twins With IVF: We’re ‘Still Discussing’

Still trying. Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy , are trying to expand their family with help from in vitro fertilization — and son Shai may get more than one new sibling.

"Maybe," the ballroom pro, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly of whether she's considering twins. "I'm still discussing that with Maks. That's a huge difference. Huge!"

The Burn the Floor star said that she and the Ukraine native, 42, are both still a bit unsure about what life will look like with two — or more — kids. The duo welcomed son Shai, now 5, in January 2017.

"I really want a girl ... and he's very much just wanting that bond with one baby," the choreographer said of her husband. "I think we're both nervous about trying to balance two, with how to kind of share the love and be there for each baby."

The New Zealand native recently opened up about suffering three miscarriages in two years , with her first happening in late 2020 and the most recent in October 2021. “I never wanted to tell anyone," Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram earlier this month. A total of 6 people knew. Our families. But beyond that I was willing to take this secret to the grave."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Dancing With the Stars winner decided to change her mind after she realized her experience could help other people feel less alone. “The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away," she continued in her post. “And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

Murgatroyd has also been documenting her IVF journey via social media for the same reason.

"All of these questions came up for me," she told Us . 'I've had actually no, like, really close friends of me do [IVF] before either, so I haven't been privy to the process. But I'm very hopeful."

Despite multiple pregnancy losses and the new challenges of IVF, the Peta Jane Beauty founder says she and Chmerkovskiy are "closer" than ever.

"It's traumatizing, and he's the one that's closest to me," she told Us . "So, he goes through it as much as I go through it, so to speak. It did bring us closer together. When you go through something like that, it's just an ultimate bonding session. ... When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that."

