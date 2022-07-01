ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Peta Murgatroyd Says She and Maksim Chmerkovskiy May Try for Twins With IVF: We’re ‘Still Discussing’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xP3wr_0gS3FETO00

Still trying. Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy , are trying to expand their family with help from in vitro fertilization — and son Shai may get more than one new sibling.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

"Maybe," the ballroom pro, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly of whether she's considering twins. "I'm still discussing that with Maks. That's a huge difference. Huge!"

The Burn the Floor star said that she and the Ukraine native, 42, are both still a bit unsure about what life will look like with two — or more — kids. The duo welcomed son Shai, now 5, in January 2017.

"I really want a girl ... and he's very much just wanting that bond with one baby," the choreographer said of her husband. "I think we're both nervous about trying to balance two, with how to kind of share the love and be there for each baby."

Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

The New Zealand native recently opened up about suffering three miscarriages in two years , with her first happening in late 2020 and the most recent in October 2021. “I never wanted to tell anyone," Murgatroyd wrote via Instagram earlier this month. A total of 6 people knew. Our families. But beyond that I was willing to take this secret to the grave."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdAEz_0gS3FETO00
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Dancing With the Stars winner decided to change her mind after she realized her experience could help other people feel less alone. “The first time I let it out of my mouth to a colleague I felt strangely better, like a piece of shame had chipped away," she continued in her post. “And so here I am … this is all of me, the bare me and I hope that by me sharing my journey with all of you it could help someone else going through the same situation.”

Murgatroyd has also been documenting her IVF journey via social media for the same reason.

"All of these questions came up for me," she told Us . 'I've had actually no, like, really close friends of me do [IVF] before either, so I haven't been privy to the process. But I'm very hopeful."

Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues

Read article

Despite multiple pregnancy losses and the new challenges of IVF, the Peta Jane Beauty founder says she and Chmerkovskiy are "closer" than ever.

"It's traumatizing, and he's the one that's closest to me," she told Us . "So, he goes through it as much as I go through it, so to speak. It did bring us closer together. When you go through something like that, it's just an ultimate bonding session. ... When you come to those crossroads and those big decisions, making them together and moving forward together as a family unit is so important, and I feel like we did that."

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson is ‘Proud’ Of Peta Murgatroyd for Speaking Out About Her Miscarriages: ‘It’s So Admirable’

Sisters sticking together. Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson couldn’t be more proud of her sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd for opening up about her fertility struggles. “As a family [we’ve] obviously known about this and her struggles with it,” Johnson, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 27, while sharing her daily footsore routing […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brian Austin Green’s Family Guide: Meet His Children With Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox and Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green’s brood! The actor is expecting his first child with Sharna Burgess after previously welcoming children with exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox. Us Weekly confirmed the Dancing With the Stars pro’s pregnancy news in February 2022. The reveal came one year after the pair debuted their relationship. Despite the Aussie’s close bond […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies: See Which Pros Gave Birth

Ballroom babies! Peta Murgatroyd, Karina Smirnoff and and more Dancing With the Stars pros have welcomed children over the years. The Faith, Hope & Love star gave birth to her and then-fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s son, Shai, in January 2017. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!’” the couple […]
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivf#Nina#Epa
E! News

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Are Married

Watch: Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas. Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is a married woman. On July 2, her 36th birthday, the Mean Girls actress shared an Instagram tribute to her longtime partner Bader Shammas, calling him her "husband." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that Lindsay is married. In...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Holds Daughter Lovely, 5 Months, In Adorable Video Together: Watch

“Tell ‘em what you got to tell ‘em,” Chris Brown said while filming an Instagram Story with his daughter, Lovely, on Tuesday (June 28). In the video, Chris, 33, held his and Diamond Brown’s 5-month-old child while standing outside in the night air. The ever-adorable Lovely seemed fascinated with the phone, and whatever she did say, she said it with her chest. The attitude seemed to please Chris. “Yeah!” he said. “One-two, yup!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Celebrates Daughter Mykelti’s Pregnancy With Twins

Christine Brown is going to be a grandma again! The 50-year-old reality star proudly shared that her daughter Mykelti, 26, is pregnant with twins with her husband Antonio Padron. The Sister Wives star seemed excited to have two more little ones in her life in an adorable Instagram post on Thursday, June 23. Christine is already a grandma to Mykelti and Tony’s older daughter Avalon, 14 months.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans React To Jinger Duggar's Hairstyle In Sweet Social Media Snap

Feeling herself! Jinger Duggar was all smiles while out and about at a vintage shop in California — seemingly letting loose as she put her wild locks on display.Her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shared a sweet snapshot of the Counting On alum as she browsed through the racks of gently used clothing — something 19 Kids and Counting fans will remember is one of Jinger's favorite hobbies. "Her happy place @chancevintage," he captioned the photo of Jinger, who was sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans, on Thursday, June 16."You are so cute !!!!❤️😍" one user wrote...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

162K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy