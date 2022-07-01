Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Athlete of the Year: Zach Watson

On the football field, the senior rushed for 1,215 yards and 14 touchdowns while passing for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 50 tackles and seven interceptions.

He earned first-team all-Northwest Conference honors on both offense and defense, was the conference's MVP and the Skagit Valley Herald Offensive Football Player of the Year.

Watson also earned first-team all-conference honors in basketball, and was a member of his school's 400-meter relay team that placed 10th in the Class 2A state track meet.

For his impressive triple-threat credentials, Watson is the Skagit Valley Herald Boys' Athlete of the Year.

The next stop in Watson's athletic career will be at Central Washington University, where he will play football.

"I sent out a few emails, I was just trying to reach out to the coach," Watson said. "And then — it was around basketball season — they offered me, and that was a really cool moment, because both of my parents went to Central."

Watson, whose father Ed is member of the Central Washington University Hall of Fame after a distinguished football career, said he's looking forward to joining the Wildcats.

"I'm excited for it," said Watson, who leaves for Ellensburg on Aug. 6.

Watson said most of the memories he'll take from his high school career are due to his teammates.

"Our (football) team really bonded together this year, I feel like," Watson said. "We had a new coaching staff, so it was the first 'normal' year that we've had since we had the coaching staff.

"And so, we always really bonded together — it was pretty much like a family, and a lot of us had to take a leadership role. So that was new for some of us, but it was just a really good time — I think it was our first winning season (5-3 overall, 3-2 in conference) in four years."

In addition to his role as a three-sport athlete, Watson said his everyday focus is on his friends.

"Usually I just hang out with my friends," said Watson, who posted a 3.5 grade-point average. "I go to the weight room quite a bit, try to stay in there."

Watson said his plan is to major in construction management, though that could change.

"I took wood shop and I liked it a lot, so I figured, why not give it a shot," he said.