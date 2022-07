In the aftermath of Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade's federal right to abortion, about half of U.S. states have either already banned abortion or are likely to do so in the near future. Several large corporations — including Starbucks, Amazon, Lyft, Microsoft, and PayPal — responded by announcing they would pay for employees in states that restricted abortion to travel out of state to terminate their pregnancies. Dick's Sporting Goods offered to reimburse up to $4,000 in travel expenses. Commentators jumped into the debate: Do the companies' intentions matter? And will there be fallout?

