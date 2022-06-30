ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France - stage one

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight that is me done. You can read all about how Yves Lampaert won stage one of the 109th edition of the Tour de France by scrolling back through this live page or switching over to our report. On Saturday the race travels 202.2km from Roskilde to Nyborg. Except...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 2 preview: Route map and profile

The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 on Saturday after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey. The shock win in a soaked Copenhagen came after the Belgian beat out defending champion Tadej Pogacar by seven seconds in an impressive 15 minutes and 17 seconds, edging second-placed compatriot Wout van Aert by five seconds.With GC contenders Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Geraint Thomas all safely negotiating the treacherous conditions, attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.Stage 2 promises spectacular imagery and, if the wind picks up, plenty of action on the road as the peloton...
CYCLING
NBC Sports

Dylan Groenewegen wins Tour de France stage 3; Peter Sagan angry

SONDERBORG, Denmark — Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen overtook Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan at the line to win the third stage of the Tour de France in a photo finish while Van Aert extended his overall lead on Sunday. Groenewegen got behind record seven-time Tour sprint champion Sagan’s wheel...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Hirschi
Person
Yves Lampaert
Person
Thibaut Pinot
Person
Bauke Mollema
Person
Marc Soler
Person
Christophe Laporte
Person
Tim Declercq
Person
Jakob Fuglsang
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Matteo Trentin
AFP

Royal approval for Tour de France opener in Copenhagen

Fans packed downtown Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France's Grand Depart Friday where Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik had promised to watch from in front of the royal palace, while over a billion television viewers are expected to tune in over the three weeks. The Tour de France caravan transfers to France next Monday for a difficult week featuring old, cobbled mining roads.
CYCLING
AOL Corp

Stage 3 of the Tour de France Brings One Final Day in Denmark

Stage 3 - Vejle to Sønderborg - 182km - Sunday, July 3. Stage 3 brings the 2022 Tour de France to Jutland–a large peninsula that’s home to the mainland portions of Denmark–for another stage that’s expected to end in a field sprint. The 182km stage...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stage One#Astana#The Tour De France#Roskilde#Bst#Belgian
BBC

Allstar B: Ros Canter's gold medal-winning horse put down after injury

Allstar B, the horse on which Great Britain's Ros Canter won world individual eventing gold in 2018, has been put down after being injured at the World Equestrian Festival. British Equestrian said the gelding, 17, sustained "an irreparable injury" during the cross-country event. Canter and Allstar B were competing for...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy