Tour de France - stage one

The Tour de France resumes for Stage 2 on Saturday after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey. The shock win in a soaked Copenhagen came after the Belgian beat out defending champion Tadej Pogacar by seven seconds in an impressive 15 minutes and 17 seconds, edging second-placed compatriot Wout van Aert by five seconds.With GC contenders Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Geraint Thomas all safely negotiating the treacherous conditions, attention switches to another stage which could be defined by weather.Stage 2 promises spectacular imagery and, if the wind picks up, plenty of action on the road as the peloton...

