20 New Lubbock Food Spots That Have Opened in 2022

Now that everyone is done partying like a patriot, reality will begin to set back in, along with the hottest part of Summer. While this is no surprise to Texans who are accustomed to the blistering heat that comes in July and August, this is an important detail to keep in mind when handling any extra pyrotechnics that did not get shot off last night amidst all of the celebrations. Since fireworks do not expire, many people keep their additional supply for another occasion. That leads to the question, how do you safely store fireworks?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO