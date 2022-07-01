ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

20 New Lubbock Food Spots That Have Opened in 2022

By Kelsee Pitman
102.5 KISS FM
102.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2022 has been a great year in Lubbock. There have been a lot of changes and new places opening every month, so it might...

1025kiss.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

100+ Photos of Lubbock’s 4th on Broadway Parade

Lubbock's 4th on Broadway is 2 and a half miles of fun and the people of this fine city seemed to really enjoy it (except for the brawl). How Lubbock Got Its Name + 14 Other "Creative" West Texas Town Names. Here's the briefest boiled-down version of the history of...
102.5 KISS FM

Prairie Dogs Take Over Lubbock Taco Bell [Video]

Everyone has that one fast food place that they consider a guilty pleasure. Even if you never eat fast food and you do your best to cook for yourself, you can’t help heading to that drive-thru when the cravings really kick in. For me, that guilty pleasure is Taco...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Fight Breaks Out During 4th on Broadway Parade In Lubbock

It's one of the biggest events in Lubbock and i s meant to bring the community together in celebration of Independence Day. 4th on Broadway usually comes and goes without any type black-eye or bruises, but not this year. The brawl reportedly broke out during the morning parade for 4th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
102.5 KISS FM

Fires Rage On in Lubbock County Through July 4th Weekend Due to Fireworks

Hot dogs, hamburgers and grass fires were on the menu for Lubbock County residents this 4th of July. Most of these fires would have been preventable had people taken the precautions that Lubbock fire marshals presented, such as bringing water and/or fire extinguishers to avoid a simple ember becoming a blazing fire. Instead, some people celebrated the 4th of July by popping fireworks that resulted in fires across the South Plains, both outside and inside city limits.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

United Supermarkets is Offering New Chilton in a Can from Tupps Brewery

The Chilton, Lubbock’s favorite beverage, is refreshing, bubbly, and held dear to West Texas’ heart. Texas doctor, Dr. Chilton, asked a bartender at the Lubbock Country Club to make what we now know and love as the Chilton. This drink is made up of a highball glass, rimmed with salt, and filled with the juice of two lemons, one and a half ounces of vodka, and topped off with soda water.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Leftover Fireworks? How Lubbock Residents Can Store Them Safely

Now that everyone is done partying like a patriot, reality will begin to set back in, along with the hottest part of Summer. While this is no surprise to Texans who are accustomed to the blistering heat that comes in July and August, this is an important detail to keep in mind when handling any extra pyrotechnics that did not get shot off last night amidst all of the celebrations. Since fireworks do not expire, many people keep their additional supply for another occasion. That leads to the question, how do you safely store fireworks?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

9 Lubbock Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Lately it seems like so many places in Lubbock have made the tough decision to close down. These are 9 restaurants the Lubbock area lost so far in 2022. Remember: If you know of any places opening soon or closing in the area reach out at: kelsee.pitman@townsquaremedia.com. 9 Food &...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#New Lubbock Food Spots#New Lubbock Food Drink
102.5 KISS FM

Maki No Mistake: Lubbock’s New Sushi Place Is Lit

You definitely need a sushi boat like this. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar finally opened on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, and Lubbock is way excited. I've seen post after post on Facebook and it appears everyone in town is rejoicing and heading over to get some delicious hibachi and sushi.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s First CBD Bakery Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in March, I told y'all Lubbock is getting its first-ever CBD bakery. Well, the time is nearly here. Texas Sweet Box is a locally-owned and operated bakery that serves West Texas with traditional sweets & baked goods. Texas Sweet Box started out with a mission to serve desserts created...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Salvation Army Receives Grant from Lowe’s Hometowns

The Salvation Army Texas South Plains' Passage Program was awarded a grant from Lowe's Hometowns to make facility improvements. 2022 will be the first of a 5-year, $100-million commitment to the communities Lowe's serves. According to a Salvation Army press release, Lowe's is intending to help restore and revitalize spaces serving as "the hubs and heartbeats of communities, including neighborhood housing, parks, community centers and much more."
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Don’t Let Lubbock’s Fireworks Make You Slip on Safe Sleep Habits

With fireworks, family festivities, and fun filling our past weekend, it is likely that many parents are now struggling to get their kids back into a regular rhythm when it comes to their sleep schedules. However, despite the struggles that arise after any holiday, it is extremely important to continue to follow safe sleep guidelines. For the first time in six years, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated these recommendations. Here is what parents need to know.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Covenant Offering Free Colonoscopy Screenings in Lubbock

For the 8th year in a row, Covenant Health is stepping up to free colonoscopy screening for the community. The American Cancer Society recently changed the age of recommended screening from 50 years old to 45 years old. In 2022, more than 106,000 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with colon cancer. If detected early, it can often be cured.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Comedian Steve Hofstetter Sets Lubbock Tour Date in November

I wanted to call this story, "Steve Hostetter Puts His Comedy in an Unlikely Place," but I didn't want to weird you guys out too much. Hostetter has booked a gig for Thursday, November 3rd at Jake's Backroom. He no doubt needed a drop-in date between his gigs in Austin and Denver, and we're the lucky recipients.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy