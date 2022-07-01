ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Spouse Employment Center staff assist with job needs during PCS

By Sirena Clark Fort Campbell Courier
fortcampbell-courier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spouse Employment Center, or SEC, is committed to assisting inbound and outbound military spouses meet their employment needs before or after a permanent change of station, or PCS, said Geneva Hauser, employment readiness program specialist. Assessing needs. When a PCS is imminent, military spouses may find they need...

fortcampbell-courier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following position:. The Criminal History Examiner 3 (CHE3) will be assigned to the Tennessee Open Records Information Services (TORIS) or Tennessee Applicant Processing System (TAPS). The CHE III will serve as the lead responsibilities, including but not limited to the following: provide training to new employees, ensure unit peers, vendors, and all appropriate Bureau personnel understand the standard processes and procedures of TORIS/TAPS during each business day. Review TORIS/TAPS transactions information daily. Updates the subject’s criminal history in the Tennessee Criminal History database (CCH) and forward the information to the appropriate state and/or federal agency for updating in their database. Resolve conflicts concerning complex criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, or law enforcement agencies. Whether name-based or fingerprint-based, evaluate criminal history information to ensure record information complies with state and federal laws.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville airport receives FAA grant

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport will receive a $49,733 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Sherry Key, the airport’s manager, said in the release that the grant will help construct “a new apron and improve our service capabilities.” An apron...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
City
Center, KY
wkdzradio.com

Truck And Tractor Pulls Headline Western Kentucky State Fair

The Mid-South Truck and Tractor Pulls, a corn hole tournament, and wrestling highlight activities for the final two nights of the Western Kentucky State Fair. Fair Board member Tony Meacham says 4,274 patrons passed through the gates Thursday for Christian County Farm Bureau Day. The fair has attracted more than 31,800 visitors so far. Meacham says the last two days still hold plenty of fun activities.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

County jail inmates graduate training course

On Thursday, June 16, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Assistant Chief Deputy Joe Thomas and community stakeholders held a recognition and graduation ceremony for current and previous inmates of the jail who graduated from an Industrial Readiness Training program. Stakeholders included Nashville State Community College, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
lite987whop.com

HPD stops burglary in progress, arrest made

Hopkinsville police stopped a burglary in progress Thursday night on Kaile Lane and arrested a suspect. Neighbors called ECC after seeing a flashlight inside a vacant home in the 700 block of Kaile about 11 p.m. and an HPD report says the suspect refused to come out after several announcements by a K9 team.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Pcs#Sec
williamsonhomepage.com

Three-star Beech WR decommits from Vanderbilt

Less than 24 hours after landing a commitment from one Middle Tennessee wideout, another asked to be released from his national letter of intent. Three-star Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige announced via social media on Wednesday that he was decommiting from Vanderbilt and pursuing other recruiting options nearly five months after picking the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Further details released in Simpson County drug bust; cocaine sourced from cartel in Mexico

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Further details have been released regarding an arrest Tuesday after authorities located roughly seven pounds of cocaine. The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says that after a multi-agency investigation that included the U.S. Postal Service, authorities arrested 34 -year-old Kevin Gardner for possession of three kilos, or seven pounds, of cocaine.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man alleged leader in multi-state drug trafficking ring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Indiana authorities say the ringleader of a multi-state methamphetamine and cocaine ring is a resident of a quiet neighborhood in Bowling Green. “There were no obvious signs. I never expected anything,” said one witness. Disruption filled the neighborhood on Highland Way Wednesday, when 48-year-old John Byers was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Jobs
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Odyssey

A Home for Judy

In the middle of a cold Kentucky winter while most were trying to stay warm, Judy Cardwell stole a bag of ice from a Kroger in Bowling Green. Police officers apprehended Judy and charged her with petty theft, but she never served any time. Judy, 55, was diagnosed with diabetes...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Western Kentucky under heat advisory through Thursday afternoon

All of western Kentucky, including Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Monday until at least Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, real temperatures will be in upper 90’s, and that combined with high humidity could create heat index values as high at 109 degrees. There are daily chances for pop-up thunderstorms throughout the week, which could provide brief relief from the heat.
KENTUCKY STATE
wjle.com

13-Year-old Kentucky Boy Wins Grand Champion Fiddle-Off at Jamboree

13-year-old Noah Goebel has claimed the Grand Champion Fiddling Title at the 51st edition of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival. The Elkton, Kentucky resident, who also won the Junior Fiddling contest here Saturday night, beat out the Senior Fiddling Champion Heather Brown Currie of Springfield in the showdown for the Berry C. Williams Memorial Award. Currie claimed the Grand Champion Fiddling Title in 1999 and 2001.
ELKTON, KY
wnky.com

BGPD: Shooting near Preston Miller Park results in two injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday near Preston Miller Park. According to authorities, two victims have been shot. BGPD said both victims were in a vehicle they stopped and were taken to a hospital by ambulance. BGPD has not...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy