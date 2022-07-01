‘I’m an RD, and These Are the 4 Anti-Inflammatory, Protein-Rich Foods I’ll Be Grilling This Summer’
Grilling season is finally upon us, so why not shake things up a bit this summer? While there's certainly nothing wrong with your run-of-the-mill burgers, hot dogs, steaks, chops, and so on, know that there are so many alternative sources of protein that taste just as delicious but also bring major anti-inflammatory benefits to the table. These are the four types of protein—from fish to plant-based to proteins in between—that I'll be grilling all summer long. (This is all about proteins, but don’t forget to throw some seasonal veggies on the grill for even more antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.)
Comments / 0