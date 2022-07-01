ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp has flat out denied that he is returning to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise or he is in talks with Disney for a ‘$301 million’ deal after winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Cover picture for the articleThe saga of Johnny Depp doesn’t seem to get over! After his sensational public tussle with Amber Heard, each day has been a rollercoaster for the actor in terms of media attention and rumor mills. Like us, you, too, may have heard of his return to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean...

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
