Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the "South Tacos Stand" before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.While she was nervous to speak out, Zuniga said the woman started destroying her spot after workers asked her to wait until they...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO