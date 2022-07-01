ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How MPGe Works For Electric Cars

By Mack Hogan
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you read that a new electric car gets, say, 115 MPGe, it's easy to understand why you might be confused. After all, electricity doesn't come in gallons, and if it's so efficient, why wouldn't the car go further? Some may disregard it entirely. But it's not that tough to understand...

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Energy#Works For Electric Cars#Ev
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
thecheyennepost.com

5 cars that are surprisingly good on gas

With gas prices in the stratosphere the last few months, we’re all rethinking the cars we drive, and maybe even the cars we thought we wanted to buy next. SUVs and pickups have been among the best-selling new cars for years, but now almost everyone is starting to think about whether it might be time to buy a hybrid or an electric car.
GAS PRICE
Freethink

The biggest myths about electric vehicles

As electric vehicle (EV) sales skyrocket, more than doubling in 2021 compared to 2020, and automotive companies announce massive investments in batteries and EVs, the transition from gas to electricity-powered vehicles is looking all the more inevitable. Still, misinformation abounds during this exciting technological change. Here are seven of the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Classic Cars Are Greener Than Electric Vehicles: Study

I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve heard people yammer on and on about how horrible classic cars are for the environment. Usually their eyes are bugging out, spittle’s flying out of their mouth, and they’re absolutely filled with self-righteousness but few facts. They’ll vehemently insist that driving your old Camaro, Mustang, Charger, or whatever you own is absolutely destroying the planet in real time while refusing to discuss the process of extracting minerals for making EV batteries, let alone the insane energy levels required in the manufacturing process. That’s why reading a new study from UK insurance provider Footman James is so refreshing because it doesn’t talk emotional rage, sticking instead to the inconvenient facts.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
topgear.com

Busting electric car myths: just how green is an EV?

The myth is that because the grid burns fuel, EVs aren't low carbon. Here's the truth. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. MYTH: the grid burns fuel so EVs aren't low carbon. I thought even electric-car doubters had finally grasped that this is a myth, but...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

Best EVs of 2022

Electric vehicles are no longer the punchlines of the past. Limited driving range, tiny dimensions, and long charge times are largely things of the past. These days EVs come in all shapes and sizes, with a number of automakers selling electric cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks (with the likes of Rivian and Tesla strictly selling EVs). Many of these options are capable of traveling more than 200 miles on a full charge—and a number are capable of going even further.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can Solar Power Actually Recharge Electric Cars? The Lightyear 0 Says “Yes”

A game-changing electric car heads to production. The Lightyear 0 is an electric car, but it also uses solar power to recharge the batteries. Unlike previous cars with solar roofs, this car sends the solar energy to the batteries to replenish them. Lightyear is a Dutch company that first brought the Lightyear One to our attention, but that car is dead, and the Lightyear 0 takes its place.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy