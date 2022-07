The Major League Baseball Draft is unlike many other major drafts in that even the best players selected are not expected to contribute at the MLB level for years. Drafting for a major league need is not something that teams do, but clubs will often use picks early in the draft to target positions or skillsets that the team is weak at across their system. The Yankees have commonly done this over recent years, and their trends in this department could give us a hint at what they are looking to do in the upcoming draft.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO