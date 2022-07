A 26-year-old Germantown man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that ended in VA. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 9:20 a.m., 5th District patrol officers responded to the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace in Germantown, for the report of a male shooting a rifle at people. The suspect, Frederick Njihia, shot multiple times at a WSSC worker, striking his vehicle several times, as well as a male standing next to his truck.

