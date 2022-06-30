ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt runs July 1 through Aug. 5

By Submitted
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is back in 2022! This summer, we are chasing after this swashbuckling cat, Pirate Pete. As you can see, Pete and his parrot are an adventurous duo. He’s been all over downtown Mansfield, visiting over 20 locations looking for buried treasure. Find him in downtown establishments...

richlandsource.com

Take a look at Kingwood Hall in the sun of 1926

MANSFIELD -- The Hall at Kingwood is certainly a formal setting today as seen from the Park Avenue side but when viewed in its original state, as Mr. King knew it when he first moved into his home, there was a much more relaxed and country home atmosphere. Part of...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Peter's grad opens Selah Beauty Spa in downtown Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Adaija Perry was glowing, but it wasn't from a deluxe facial or flawless makeup job. It was simply joy. The Mansfield woman had made her dream come true. Perry, a 2015 graduate of St. Peter's School, celebrated the grand opening of Selah Beauty Spa on Saturday with a small crowd of supporters by her side.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby Bicycle Museum to open on July 9

SHELBY -- Dream becomes reality. The Shelby Bicycle Museum will open to the public July 9, 2022 on the grounds of the original Shelby Cycle factory, now the Shelby Justice Center on Mack Avenue. The unique interactive museum will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 2022...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario 4th of July Festival parade

Saturday's Ontario 4th of July Parade included a patriotic theme that spread to canines. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
ONTARIO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Municipal Pool hours change as of July 4

BUCYRUS—The City of Bucyrus has issued the following press release regarding the new hours of operation for the Bucyrus Municipal Pool. To better serve our community with excellence and to maximize the availability of the pool for public use, we have adjusted the Bucyrus Municipal Pool hours to the following schedule. The new hours will take effect on Monday, July 4th.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

The Boot Life celebrates Block Party at former Mansfield Raceway Park

MANSFIELD -- The former Mansfield Raceway Park was filled with fans of all ages on Friday night to celebrate the first annual Boot Life Block Party. The event, which was put on by Crossroads Church and the Boot Life, featured various food trucks and music from the Swon Brothers and four-time Grammy winner Mac Powell.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Coney Island Diner owners retire, but tradition lives on

MANSFIELD – The Coney Island Diner was empty Friday morning. The old friends sipping coffee, businessmen polishing off bacon and eggs and young families ordering an early lunch of coney dogs and French fries were nowhere to be found. The usual hustle-and-bustle of the downtown diner was missing, leaving...
MANSFIELD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Humane Society of Delaware County is in crisis mode

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many local dog shelters are in crisis mode as the intake on new animals increases. The Humane Society of Delaware County is at 122 percent capacity. Jana Cassidy, the executive director of the Humane Society of Delaware County joins Good Day Columbus with more on how you can help ease the problem.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Patti Kastelic leaves her mark on OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby

MANSFIELD -- OhioHealth Mansfield has felt like home for Patti Kastelic over the past 47 years. But Kastelic closed the door to her office for the final time on Friday -- after decades of treating patients and facilitating much of the growth the hospital has undergone over the years. Kastelic’s...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria firefighters rescue pup from Black River

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters saved the day for - and the life of - a scared puppy shivering on a sheet of dry rock by the Black River on July 1. EFD said a passerby spotted the curled-up pup next to the river off West Bridge Street and called police.
ELYRIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County releases list of June's building permits

MANSFIELD -- Listed here is a report of permits applied for with the Richland County Building Department during the month of June. These reports are courtesy of Michelle Jordan, Office Manager of the Richland County Building Department. Support Our Journalism. Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Judith Elizabeth Foss-Boyer

Judith Elizabeth Foss-Boyer, 79, formerly of Mansfield passed away June 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron. Judy was born February 17, 1943 in Mansfield to Irvin and Elizabeth Mertler Whisler. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Peter's High School where she was a former cheerleader. Judy then went on to graduate from Providence College of Nursing in Sandusky and was a registered nurse at Mansfield General Hospital for over 30 years. Later she volunteered for many hours providing comfort to babies in the NICU. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and hospitalized. Judy was a faith-filled woman with a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary and spent countless hours praying the rosary. She loved gardening, sewing, painting and was an avid reader.
MANSFIELD, OH

