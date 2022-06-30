Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt runs July 1 through Aug. 5

Judith Elizabeth Foss-Boyer, 79, formerly of Mansfield passed away June 29, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron. Judy was born February 17, 1943 in Mansfield to Irvin and Elizabeth Mertler Whisler. She was a 1961 graduate of St. Peter's High School where she was a former cheerleader. Judy then went on to graduate from Providence College of Nursing in Sandusky and was a registered nurse at Mansfield General Hospital for over 30 years. Later she volunteered for many hours providing comfort to babies in the NICU. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and hospitalized. Judy was a faith-filled woman with a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary and spent countless hours praying the rosary. She loved gardening, sewing, painting and was an avid reader.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO