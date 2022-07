Period drama fever is well and truly upon us. First, there was the runaway success of Netflix's Bridgerton, set in the world of marriage-hunting in Regency London. Now, there's the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson, with a rival production featuring Succession's Sarah Snook due out later. Sanditon has been renewed for a third season, while Downton Abbey: A New Era dominated at the box office earlier this spring. Next it's the turn of Mr Malcolm's List, another book-to-screen adaptation in the vein of Bridgerton, but that's not where the similarities end…

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO