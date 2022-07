A paper, Deep Longevity, that was published in collaboration with Harvard University, may have found the quickest path to happiness using AI-powered deep neural networks. Two models of human psychology based on data from the Midlife in the US were created, with the first using several neural networks to predict respondents’ chronological age as well as psychological well-being in 10 years using information from a psychological survey.

