Mckinney, TX

SWAT Team Damages An Innocent Texas Woman’s Home & The City Refused To Pay

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas jury ruled that Vicki Baker is entitled to $59,656.59 after her home suffered extensive damage during a SWAT raid while police pursued a fugitive in a July 2020 standoff. Back in July 2020, Baker’s former handyman showed up at her home. She called police and left her...

1190kex.iheart.com

Comments / 13

gravelord nito
3d ago

Get a good lawyer and include his fee in the amount your suing for and make sure it's better than it was before

Reply
4
Daniel McCoy
3d ago

Well, then fair play, find out where the city council.mwmbers live ....and pay them a visit.

Reply
6
 

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Final Suspect Arrested in ‘Bank Roll Gang' Car Theft at Blue Mound Carvana

The fourth and final suspect in the June 18 Carvana theft incident was arrested Monday in East Texas, according to Blue Mound police. Aidian Pierce, 19, was arrested Monday by Franklin County deputies. Blue Mound Police Department says Pierce's 'bank roll gang' stole multiple cars including a Dodge Challenger from a Carvana lot in Blue Mound.
BLUE MOUND, TX
therockwalltimes

Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Rowlett

On 07/04/2022 at about 7:28 p.m. Rowlett Police received a report of 2 injured women at the Valero gas station located at 1600 block of Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, Rockwall Co., Texas. Rowlett Police officers arrived and found a 31 year old female and a 24 year old female (both related to each other) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told responding officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend Keith Richmond (34 years old). Suspect Keith Richmond had fled the scene in a gold vehicle.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Two catalytic converters stolen, suspect wanted by Dallas police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are searching for a suspect in the theft of two catalytic converters. On May 25 at about 11 p.m., the suspect cut two catalytic converters from vehicles located at the 3100 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Police ask that anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect call Detective J. Hellenguard #8458 with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between Fort Worth roommates leads to fatal stabbing, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A dispute between two roommates in Fort Worth led to a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, police said.At about 1:28 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Additionally, a second man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between roommates and that there is a suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX

