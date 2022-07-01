ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

Parker planning for town hall expansion

By Elliott Wenzler ewenzler@coloradocommunitymedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParker’s town hall is set to see a boost in the next few years as planning begins for its expansion. Town hall, built in 2003, has become overcrowded in recent years, with staff members taking over storage closets as offices and moving to different facilities. “We have really...

From the Editor: Heroes we honor

This is the month each year where we celebrate our freedom. The month where we should be giving thanks to the heroes in our community. Early in my career, many years ago, our newspaper did a special section calling “Hometown Heroes.” I always looked forward to this section because we uncovered some extraordinary stories about people living among us as neighbors.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Suzie Glassman

Controversial DougCo charter school leader resigns

Penny Euker presenting to the DougCo school boardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) STEM School Highlands Ranch parents and students received an email over the weekend announcing Penny Euker’s retirement effective immediately. Euker served as CEO of KOSON schools, a network of STEM charter schools meant to include STEM School Denver and STEM School Sterling Ranch.
FEMA updates Marshall Fire assistance figures

The Federal Emergency Management Association said it provided more than $130 million to Boulder County and its communities in the six months since the Marshall Fire. The late December fire burned 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. FEMA's funds came from its public assistance program. A press statement...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Library to host local author

Highlands Ranch author Eleanor Brown will talk about her new book, “Any Other Family” and sign books at 6:30 p.m. on July 15 at the Highlands Ranch Library. Register at DCL.org/authors-events. Books to be sold by Tattered Cover Book Store. One Book One Littleton. Pam Houston, a writer...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

Former Johnson and Wales campus gets a new name

DENVER — The former Johnson and Wales University (JWU) campus in Denver has been renamed “Mosaic Community Campus” by its new owners. Nonprofit Urban Land Conservancy (ULC), Denver Public Schools (DPS) and Denver Housing Authority (DHA) purchased the former campus in June 2021. In 1999, Johnson and...
DENVER, CO
#Urban Construction
Denver7 News KMGH

Five cities sue the state of Colorado over a law barring them from taxing school construction materials

DENVER — Five cities have filed a lawsuit against the state and Governor Jared Polis over a new law that’s set to go into effect next month. HB22-1024 requires home rule cities to exempt construction and building materials used in public school construction from sales and use taxes. Those taxes are levied on contractors and subcontractors as part of the school construction and repair process.
DENVER, CO
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS Denver

Some Colorado municipalities forgo fireworks for drone shows

Aurora and Colorado Springs will put on their own traditional firework shows Monday. But many others, including Castle Pines and Parker, are nixing the fireworks and instead going with drone shows because fire danger is too high.In Parker, a 12-minute drone light show will all be done through GPD and satellite technology. The creators -- hire UAV pro -- use anywhere from 100 to 250 individual drones, and nd they spend weeks programming the drones to set up at different light points in the sky. Once all the light effects and timing is correct, then, it's showtime.Drone shows were...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Independence Eve's return welcomed by thousands in Denver

Thousands of people packed into Civic Center Park Sunday for the return of Independence Eve. And while an epic firework show capped off the night with a bang, there was plenty to enjoy all day for kids and grownups alike. "It makes everything feel like we're getting back to normal, or at least as normal as it can be, and you know, being able to be out with our family, that's the biggest thing for us," Bernie Jones said. From hours of live music and dancing to food and drinks galore, Sunday marked the first Independence Eve since 2019.  This year, the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

The fireworks are over, but the free fun continues. Elitch Gardens joins the lineup of spots offering outdoor movies; check out McGregor Square, Regis University, the Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex and Infinity Park, too. And Civic Center Eats remains a must-visit every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

I-25 lanes reopened after fire activity near Woodmen

COLORADO SPRINGS — One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for a time for reported fire activity in the area of the Academy and Woodmen exits. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted about the closure just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. The northbound left lane was closed but reopened shortly after, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

