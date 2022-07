A restaurant owner in Chinatown said he is fed up with a food truck that's deliberately parked in front of his restaurant, taking advantage of his new business. Danny Rodriguez, the owner of Pablito's World, opened his restaurant on Spring Street just a few weeks ago and serves up everything from tacos to sushi. "We started as a food truck. So, it's been a lot of work to get to this point," Rodriguez told CBSLA. Rodriguez claims that since he's opened, a food truck has been deliberately parking right in front of the entrance to his restaurant, arriving most of the time...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO