As a result of having the wrong starting time, and arriving more than 90 minutes before game time the morning of July 4th at Waters Field, there was much time to kill. So the natural thing to do was sit and patiently watch, pretty much nothing at first as no players or coaches had yet arrived for the 11 a.m. American Legion baseball game. So the field was empty, other than a young man running wind sprints across the empty outfield. He eventually was joined by another young man practicing punting a football. Sometimes he even ran down and caught his own punt. Many runners, walkers, cyclists and dog walkers moved past the field on the two sidewalks around Waters.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO