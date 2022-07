The Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation on July 10 will host upcoming walking tours of the area around the remnants of two Civil War forts in the county. A walking tour of Fort C.F. Smith Park will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The fort was among the last of the ring forts constructed during the war; the tour will include the fort’s role and the lives of soldiers stationed there.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO