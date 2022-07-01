ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London’s Pride Celebrations Kicked Off With A Fabulous Queer Ball At Koko

As London prepares to celebrate 50 years of Pride, Camden’s reimagined Koko played host to the inaugural Cîroc Iconic Ball, staged in support of Not A Phase, a charity committed to creating safe spaces for the trans and gender non-confirming (GNC) community nationwide. The ballroom community descended...

Say hello to Jodie Comer’s new “kitchen cut”. In the second instalment of the series – the first of which occurred back in January – Comer and hairstylist (and Vogue’s contributing beauty editor) Sam McKnight reunited in the kitchen once again for yet another stellar haircut.
Iris van Herpen has long been an unsung hero of the couture week calendar – not necessarily drawing in the huge crowds seen at the likes of Chanel, Dior or Valentino, but quietly impressing with her breathtaking, boundary-pushing designs. Stand-out moments include her Magnetic Moon Dress from autumn/winter 2013 (a piece later acquired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art) and her hypnotic autumn/winter 2019 collection, inspired by the work of kinetic sculptor Anthony Howe. She’s attracted a series of high-profile fans over the years, too, from Lady Gaga and Björk to Beyoncé and Grimes.
On 29 June, the Hayward Gallery hosted the opening of the highly anticipated new exhibition In the Black Fantastic. Curated by Ekow Eshun, the writer, broadcaster and chair of the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group, it is the UK’s first exhibition dedicated to the work of Black artists who use the realm of the fantastical – including mythology, folklore, spiritual traditions, science fiction and Afrofuturism – to explore racial injustices and identity. In Eshun’s own words, it’s “a way of acknowledging, a way of looking at the racialised everyday beyond the constraints that the Western imaginary has put around Black beings, Black personhood and Black experiences.” He continues: “In a world where we are constantly, as Black people, subject to the fantasies and myths of others, one of the ways through for us is to embrace the fantastic. Not as an escape from reality, but as a way to explore further the possibilities and the imaginative reaches of our own experience of being. Essentially, In the Black Fantastic is about saying there is no finite criteria or barrier to what being Black looks like.”
“It’s a radical sensuality. No apologies,” creative director Julien Dossena said of his spring/summer 2023 collection for Paco Rabanne, unveiled in Paris ahead of couture week on a metallic runway in the Palais de Tokyo that evoked a sweaty Berlin sex club. Anders Christian Madsen was there.
Chanel ambassador Keira Knightley is selective about her public appearances nowadays. It’s tough to resist the pull of couture fashion week though, and when the front row beckoned this season she couldn’t resist. Knightley and her husband James Righton joined Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lucy Boynton and Sigourney Weaver at the seasonal showcase of the painstakingly detailed work of the house’s petite-mains.
Glastonbury and Coachella might be over, but there are still plenty of major live music events to come this summer. So it stands to reason that festival fashion is a trending topic. And Dua Lipa’s latest boho-chic look is right on the money. The 26-year-old pop sensation documented an...
Fashion knows that it needs to move towards a more circular model moving forward – in contrast to the traditionally linear approach, which involves using virgin materials to create a new product that’s thrown away at the end of its life. But how can the industry actually get there?
Whether you’re preparing to walk down the aisle, compiling a moodboard for when you do, or you simply want to up the ante on your wedding guest hair, Chanel’s autumn/winter 2022 couture runway has just the thing for you. Models including Jill Kortleve and Nora Attal walked the...
Shrimps Launches Crochet Homeware In The Most Shrimps Way

Shrimps founder Hannah Weiland has a sideline in fabulous party planning. Known for throwing jolly London celebrations with Dolly Parton and Cher tribute acts, chintzy decorations and the kitschiest of catering, the designer is the hostess with the mostest – and then some. When it came to launching homeware, with an edit of check crochet knitted table pieces which she will expand upon over time, it seemed only fitting to mark the occasion with something typically merry and maximalist.
Jennifer Lawrence is famously private, so it’s not often you see her hanging out in jeans and a T-shirt. However, in highly relatable news, she and her husband Cooke Maroney stopped by a Mexican food truck in LA to grab lunch on Monday – with new mum Lawrence showing off hair that summer dreams are made of.
