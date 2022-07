Bryce Young produced the greatest season ever for an Alabama quarterback in 2021. He rewrote the record book, breaking the school record for most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season. Young became the first quarterback in program history to win the Heisman trophy, but the Alabama signal-caller did not come from Pasadena, CA to Tuscaloosa, AL for personal accolades, he came to win titles.

