With more than 1,500 people moving to the Orlando area each week, it’s no surprise that it is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. That is reflected in the scorching hot, record-breaking housing market, according to a report from the Orlando Regional Realtors Association. The group’s May 2022 report showed the median home price in the Orlando area was $379,950, a $10,000 increase from April and a record high for the fourth month in a row.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO