United States-based cryptocurrency mining firm Core Scientific sold more than 7,000 Bitcoin in June to pay for servers, increase its data capacity, and settle debts. In a Tuesday announcement, Core Scientific said it had sold roughly $167 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in June at an average price of $23,000 — 7,202 BTC. The sale left the firm with ​​1,959 BTC — roughly 21% of its holdings — and $132 million in cash as of June 30, a more than 75% drop when compared with its reported 8,058 BTC holdings as of May 31.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO