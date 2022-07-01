ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership releases full list of events for Picklesburgh 2022

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EagOn_0gS2Qd5r00

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership releases full list of events for Picklesburgh 2022 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -  Chances are you're going to be gherkin' out, but Picklesburgh is back!

Yes, it's a big dill.

Pickle puns aside, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership released full details for Picklesburgh 2022 on Friday morning.

This year, the festival will take place in a new location, expanding to the Rachel Carson (9th Street) Bridge and the riverside on the 10th Street Bypass.

The number-one voted specialty food festival in America will now have more space, more vendors, and more creative cuisine.

"Picklesburgh is something we look forward to every year, and we're excited to introduce an expanded footprint that improves the overall experience and offerings for attendees," said Jeremy Waldrup, PDP's President, and CEO. "We want to give everyone more room to browse, enjoy dill-icious food, live local music, and truly relish the energy of this only in Pittsburgh event. If you're passionate about pickles or having your dill debut, this year's Picklesburgh will have something for you!"

There will be more food such as bacon-wrapped and cheese-stuffed pickles, pickle drinks including pickle-flavored beer, and sweets such as chocolate-covered pickles.

One of the more exciting and unique events this year will be a pickle-wielding speed painter known as Revel, who will use a pickle brush to create portraits of Heinz favorites.

Music will also be a huge part of the event, with the EZ Pass Main Stage at the end of the 10th Street Bypass and the Pittsburgh Pirates Bridge Stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge.

It wouldn't be Picklesburgh without the annual Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, where competitors can take home a $500 grand prize and be named "Mayor of Picklesburgh." The preliminary rounds will happen on Friday and Saturday and the finals will be on Sunday.

To get the full rundown of the weekend of events taking place from July 15-17, check out the Picklesburgh website !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands head to the Point for Fourth of July festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh celebrated the Fourth of July at the Point with festivities and the annual fireworks display. Thousands of people attended the party, which included music, food and activities from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zambelli provided the famous fireworks show, and there were performances from the East Winds Symphonic Band, Rivers City Brass and Squonk.Before the fireworks, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked the crowd."This is a beautiful crowd," he said. "And you don't know how delighted I am to see everybody back downtown in the city of Pittsburgh."He also remembered the victims of Monday morning's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brookline Farmers' Market returns with fresh food for weekend barbecues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Looking for fresh food for your Fourth of July barbecue? You can find it today at the Brookline Farmers' Market taking place at Connon Park on Brookline Boulevard. It begins on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. The market takes place each Sunday through October. Each week there will be different unique vendors offering all kinds of food.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

10.27 Healing Partnership's Canopy Conversations aim to lighten emotional load

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — From the Covid-19 pandemic to community violence to constant life stressors, many people have a lot on their plate.The 10.27 Healing Partnership in Squirrel Hill is trying to lighten the load by supporting residents on the street. The organization created Canopy Conversations and set up in different communities, including Squirrel Hill and Homewood.Whether it's a quick interaction or a long conversation, Ranisa Davidson and Lauren Baumann are there to listen and provide mental health resources. Baumann is also a trauma therapist."I think so many people are dealing with so much anxiety and loneliness," said Davidson, who is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Be mindful of fireworks laws throughout the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: InvovleMINT effecting change in the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, InvovleMINT is addressing poverty and environmental problems at the same time. CEO Daniel Little said most of the positive change is happening in Hazelwood and Wilkinsburg at the moment but has plans to expand. Little said those who are involved in the program are called "Changemakers." They complete different environmental tasks in the community such as cleaning up trash or beautifying neighborhoods. They document those actions and receive community credits that act like money. These community credits can be used at participating stores, businesses, and even bakeries and grocery stores. Then these businesses can also put the credits toward other tasks such as waste aversion, which helps protect the environment. You can get involved and learn more on their website at this link!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kidsburgh: Places to cool off besides the pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Summertime and the pool go hand in hand, but for families with little kids who are not strong swimmers, going to the pool can be nerve-wracking. Kidsburgh has a guide to 18 places where you can get wet and cool off outside other than in a pool. Kids can blast off to the Moon at Moon's spray park which opened less than three years ago. Plus, there's a playground, sand pit and shade for a picnic. "We love coming to the spray park," Amanda...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Pirates#Picklesburgh 2022 00 45#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

Veteran receives new home thanks to non-profit group

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One local veteran has a new home thanks to a non-profit group.For months, volunteers have been doing renovations on the home, getting it ready. On Monday, leaders with Heroes Never Alone handed over the keys to the house.The leaders said it's the first in what they hope is long series of efforts to help the men and women who've served our country.Heroes Never Alone said in addition to affordable housing, it wants to support veterans by connecting them to a support network after their service ends.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Will Shell's cracker plant be an economic boom or environmental bust?

POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - After a decade of planning and construction, Shell's cracker plant in Beaver County is finally about to open. While some say it's already created jobs and is poised to bring an even bigger economic boom to the region, others worry it'll be nothing more than an environmental bust. If you haven't yet seen the cracker plant for yourself, it's worth a trip to...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Previewing the 2022 Big Butler Fair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- County fair season has officially arrived -- and the Big Butler Fair will get things rolling here in Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA's John Shumway found out in a visit to the fairgrounds, there's a lot more to offer than funnel cakes and blue ribbons -- with plenty of family, traditions, and friendly competition for everyone to enjoy.For generations, the Big Butler Fair has marked a mid-summer gathering, only missing once during the Civil War and again two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is number 166. The Big Butler Fair and families have been coming here as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furries return to Pittsburgh for Anthrocon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The furries are back in Pittsburgh. Anthrocon has returned for the first time since the pandemic. "It is like coming home after far too long an absence," said Samuel Conway, CEO of Anthrocon.Costumes and real-life animal roleplay will line the streets as furries and Anthrocon return to Pittsburgh. "When you see the Anthrocon and the furries come back to town, it almost signals, we're here, we did it, we're back, let's celebrate together," said Susan Klein with Visit Pittsburgh.For 15 years now, animators, artists and costumers have been coming to the city for workshops and seminars and a particular...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Independence Day will be sunny and hot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Independence Day weekend, all.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAware: Getting hotter for the 4th of JulyAlert: NoneSkies are clearing and the last few pop-up showers/storms that emerged this afternoon south of I-70 are dissipating and moving off to our south and east. We will be left with partly cloudy skies tonight and comfy temperatures. Sun and clouds will alternate Sunday and highs will reach the lower to mid-80s across western PA with pleasant humidity levels. Independence Day looks sunny and hotter with a high approaching 90 in many spots but with dewpoints staying in a range that will keep it tolerable as far as humidity levels go. We're dry for fireworks shows all weekend into the 4th, with our next rain chances arriving Tuesday. We need some rain (finishing June more than 1" below normal for Pittsburgh), and next week a more unsettled pattern will set up providing us with a chance for at least some showers or storms each day through Friday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Protecting your animals during holiday fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we head towards tonight's fireworks in the community or in the backyard, while the celebrations are a sensory enjoyment for us, what about our dogs?Veterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson says the fireworks can make your dog fearful."Please don't take them to the firework events because most dogs are scared to death when they hear those loud noises and they don't understand it," Dr. Hutchinson said.Dr. Hutchinson also says that the fireworks can make dogs fearful, leading them to bite or even be able to get out of their collars.Dr. Hutchinson says if there are going to be fireworks near your home, you could keep the dogs in an inner room or in a crate. Music can be used to help give them something to listen to other than the fireworks.For horse owners, it's suggested to keep the animals in their stall to help keep them safe.Cats are also sensitive to the loud blast of fireworks and will often respond by trying to find a place to hide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University exploring EMS partnership program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh and Johns Hopkins University are working on a possible partnership. It's all to help study a new program involving Pittsburgh's EMS personnel. According to a report from the Trib, Pittsburgh is the third city in the country to allow first responders to give buprenorphine. Buprenorphine is used to treat and help someone going through an overdose withdrawl. That can happen after they are given Narcan. Johns Hopkins wants to analyze the data and see when there is a recurrence of overdose.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

July 4th Fireworks in Western Pa. 2022: Where you can watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in Western Pennsylvania.Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region. Click here to find out how fireworks companies are preparing.Here's where you can watch some fireworks, broke down county-by-county.Allegheny CountyCITY OF PITTSBURGH -- Monday, July 4The City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day celebration is back at Point State Park  from 4-10 p.m.! The party includes music, food, fun and fireworks. Zambelli will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Council votes to ban fracking in parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council has voted to ban fracking in parks, but County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he will veto the bill when it comes to his desk.In an 11-4 vote on Monday, the council approved an ordinance that bans new natural gas drilling and other industrial activity inside and underneath county parks."No one has ever kayaked in North Park and thought the experience would be better with a convoy of diesel trucks," said Zachery Barber with PennEnvironment. "So, Allegheny County residents are going to be celebrating tonight that we have protected our parks from fracking."For the last...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's more comfortable outside and the humidity has dropped from yesterday.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday will be another great day for those Fourth of July festivities! Highs in the mid-80s and low dewpoints with lots of sunshine. Fourth of July tomorrow is looking hot and sunny with highs approaching 90°, but the humidity will be tolerable. Fireworks weather around 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow evening will be hovering around 80°.After the holiday is done, get ready for some hot & very humid weather with a lot of rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day Tuesday through Friday. Some of those storms do have the potential to turn severe Tuesday and Wednesday, but chances are low for now. Highs will be in the mid-80s, but dewpoints will skyrocket into the 70s making for extremely humid and sticky conditions. Relief from the rain and humidity arrives by next weekend.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Three local universities have now merged together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local universities officially are now one.The California University of Pennsylvania, Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and Edinboro University are now Pennsylvania Western University.The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education decided to merge six of its universities into two because of declining enrollment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Councilman Tom Duerr introduces abortion access legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County Councilman introduced legislation to protect abortion access in the county. Councilman Tom Duerr introduced the bill on Tuesday. Should the state enact measures limiting abortion, Councilman Duerr introduced two bills that would protect access to abortion in Allegheny County. One bill would protect the ability to get an abortion in the first and second trimesters and in the third only if the mental and physical health of the pregnant person is in danger. The second bill would direct county employees, including police, to deprioritize the enforcement of laws criminalizing abortion. Meanwhile, on City Council, Bobby Wilson also planned to introduce legislation that would protect abortion in the City of Pittsburgh.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy