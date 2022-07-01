Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership releases full list of events for Picklesburgh 2022 00:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Chances are you're going to be gherkin' out, but Picklesburgh is back!

Yes, it's a big dill.

Pickle puns aside, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership released full details for Picklesburgh 2022 on Friday morning.

This year, the festival will take place in a new location, expanding to the Rachel Carson (9th Street) Bridge and the riverside on the 10th Street Bypass.

The number-one voted specialty food festival in America will now have more space, more vendors, and more creative cuisine.

"Picklesburgh is something we look forward to every year, and we're excited to introduce an expanded footprint that improves the overall experience and offerings for attendees," said Jeremy Waldrup, PDP's President, and CEO. "We want to give everyone more room to browse, enjoy dill-icious food, live local music, and truly relish the energy of this only in Pittsburgh event. If you're passionate about pickles or having your dill debut, this year's Picklesburgh will have something for you!"

There will be more food such as bacon-wrapped and cheese-stuffed pickles, pickle drinks including pickle-flavored beer, and sweets such as chocolate-covered pickles.

One of the more exciting and unique events this year will be a pickle-wielding speed painter known as Revel, who will use a pickle brush to create portraits of Heinz favorites.

Music will also be a huge part of the event, with the EZ Pass Main Stage at the end of the 10th Street Bypass and the Pittsburgh Pirates Bridge Stage on the Rachel Carson Bridge.

It wouldn't be Picklesburgh without the annual Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, where competitors can take home a $500 grand prize and be named "Mayor of Picklesburgh." The preliminary rounds will happen on Friday and Saturday and the finals will be on Sunday.

To get the full rundown of the weekend of events taking place from July 15-17, check out the Picklesburgh website !