4th of July: The Freshest Music Playlist For The 2022 Holiday

Click here to read the full article. Muni Long made her 2022 BET Awards debut with a stunning performance of her hit song, “Hrs & Hrs.” Taking the stage in a beautiful pink gown, Long began her performance with a snippet of her single “Time Machine” before shifting the mood in the Microsoft Theater.
As the singer launched into “Hrs & Hrs,” her dress, which housed backup dancers, began expanding to match the song’s accompanying musical build-up. Then, as the dancers began to dance away from the artist, her attire transformed, revealing a shorter blush pink dress with matching thigh-high boots....
