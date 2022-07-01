ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th of July: The Freshest Music Playlist For The 2022 Holiday

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year again, the 4th of the July holiday is right around the corner and it’s time to bust out the bbq grills (don’t forget the certified sandals!), the speakers, and your best red, white and blue...

www.bet.com

NME

Watch Lauryn Hill join Wyclef Jean onstage at Essence festival to perform Fugees songs

Lauryn Hill made a surprise guest appearance during Wyclef Jean‘s set at Essence festival on Friday night (July 1), joining him to perform four Fugees songs. Hill appeared about half an hour into Jean’s set at the New Orleans event, with the two launching into their famous cover of Lori Lieberman’s ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, ‘How Many Mics’, ‘Fu-Gee-La’ and ‘Ready Or Not’. Check out some fan-shot footage of the performance below.
Vibe

ESSENCE Festival Performances And Programming To Livestream On Hulu

Click here to read the full article. ESSENCE Fest and Hulu have teamed up to bring the annual event to fans in the comfort of their homes. The 2022 festivities are set to be aired live on the streaming platform from June 30 – July 3. Select ESSENCE festival musical performances and programming will be broadcasted live for the first time ever. Taking place in New Orleans and virtually, the annual in-person event will be exclusively available to Hulu SVOD subscribers at no additional cost and requires a Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription.More from VIBE.comJazmine Sullivan, Jeezy,...
XXL Mag

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars Win Album of the Year at 2022 BET Awards

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars just earned one of the biggest accolades of the night at the 2022 BET Awards. Tonight (June 26), Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars took home Album of the Year for An Evening With Silk Sonic at the 22nd annual BET Awards. The duo's win is particularly impressive due to the fact that their debut project beat out a completely stacked group of nominees within the Album of the Year category. Other albums that were in the running for the coveted honor include H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost, Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Kanye West's Donda, Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe and Doja Cat's Planet Her.
Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
rolling out

Day 2 of looks at the Essence Festival

The Essence Festival of Culture is a weekend-long celebration dedicated to Black people. There were numerous things to do at the convention, as celebrities and Black vendors fill the space. There were also a lot of panels discussing Black success, which were led by well-known people such as Ashanti, Big Tigger, Chloe Bailey, Michael Ealy, and many more.
Pitchfork

Cardi B Releasing New Song “Hot Shit” This Friday

Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
RadarOnline

N.W.A Comeback: Dr. Dre Begs DJ Yella To Record New Music In What Could Be N.W.A's Highly-Anticipated Reunion

Dr. Dre is leading the charge for a reunion of N.W.A after 33 years. The Still D.R.E rapper sought out original member DJ Yella to record new music in May, Radar can reveal.It’s largely seen as the most significant step to a comeback for the hip hop royalty who haven’t performed together in more than three decades.But in a sensational, DJ Yella told Dr. Dre no and revealed he hasn’t recorded any new music since the funeral of Eazy-E, the Godfather of Gangsta, in 1995. “I just had this conversation with Dre, maybe a month and a half ago and...
ETOnline.com

2022 BET Awards Performers: Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Chlöe, Chance the Rapper, Babyface and More

Prepare for some amazing performances at the 2022 BET Awards! On Thursday, the network released the names of the night's big performers taking the stage on Sunday, June 26 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual awards show will be hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, and features an impressive lineup of musicians putting on their best moves for their fans.
105.5 The Fan

July 2022 New Music Releases

Now that it's the halfway point of 2022, the first six months of the year have featured the return of Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Future and The Weeknd, a surprise album from Drake and more. As the weather continues to heat up, there's incoming pressure from some of your favorite artists in the month of July.
Vibe

Muni Long Stuns In “Hrs & Hrs” Performance At 2022 BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Muni Long made her 2022 BET Awards debut with a stunning performance of her hit song, “Hrs & Hrs.” Taking the stage in a beautiful pink gown, Long began her performance with a snippet of her single “Time Machine” before shifting the mood in the Microsoft Theater. As the singer launched into “Hrs & Hrs,” her dress, which housed backup dancers, began expanding to match the song’s accompanying musical build-up. Then, as the dancers began to dance away from the artist, her attire transformed, revealing a shorter blush pink dress with matching thigh-high boots....
101.1. The Wiz

Ashanti, Issa Rae, Chloe Bailey And More Bring The Style To Essence Fest

Essence Festival is all about beauty and style, and our favorite celebrities are giving us both! From Issa Rae to Chloe Bailey, the stars are out, and their looks are popping!. You can’t have Essence Fest without hot fashions. This is a weekend of Black culture, and that means slaying is in order. The who’s who of Black Hollywood is in the building, and of course they are rocking some jazzy threads. Color has been the fashion theme of the festival this year, and the celebs got the memo. Check out how your favorite actresses, personalities, and musical stars fashionably worked these Essence Festival streets.
hotnewhiphop.com

Wyclef Jean Discusses Fugees Reunion Tour: "We The Hip Hop Grateful Dead"

Wyclef Jean says that the highly anticipated Fugees reunion tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is still happening and he's "very excited" for it to be rescheduled. Ahead of his performance with Lauryn Hill at Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend, he compared the group to The Grateful Dead.
BET

BET Awards 2022: Check Out 5 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About This Year’s 'Best Male R&B/Pop Artist' The Weeknd

Canadian-born artist The Weeknd took home the bragging rights at the BET Awards 2022 after being crowned “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist” beating out several talented acts, including industry veteran Chris Brown, and rising stars Blxst, Givēon, Lucky Daye, Wizkid, and Yung Bleu. Though the singer was not in attendance to accept his award, his presence was most definitely missed. In honor of his big win, we’ve tracked five facts we think you should know about this year’s winner.
