Bibb County sheriff holds press conference about arrest of suspect in deputy killing

For a city to grow economically, it really needs an airport that is controlled by a control tower maned by air traffic controllers. It makes the airport so much safer and able to handle a much higher volume of traffic than an uncontrolled airport. Craig Field is about to become a controlled airport through technology that is already in use in Europe. It's called a virtual tower, it uses satellites, high definition cameras and computers to control an airport. The best aspect of it is it costs millions less than a physical tower and does not need to be physically located at the airport it controls. Craig Field Executive Director Jim Corrigan says The company bringing the virtual tower to Craig is Advanced ATC and they'll start by setting up an academy where they will train air traffic controllers as well as be the home base to control up to 40 airports around the country. Building 349 at Craig is being renovated to house the control center and the academy, the dorms next door are being renovated to house the academy students. The old tower at Craig that was in use when it was a military base would be way to costly to renovate and update.

