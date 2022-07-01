ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

Bibb County sheriff holds press conference about arrest of suspect in deputy killing

By Centreville Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and ALEA officers held a press conference Thursday about the arrest of Austin Patrick Hall, a suspect in the shooting...

Funeral, procession set for Friday for fallen Bibb County deputy

Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Bibb County Sheriff Deputy Brad Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty on June 29. Johnson will be laid to rest Friday following a public visitation at the University of Montevallo Student Activity Center from 9 to 11:15 a.m. The funeral service will be held from noon until 1:30 p.m.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
Selma resident named deputy for Central District of Alabama Elks Association

Eric Allison of Selma was named the District Deputy lodges in the Central District of the Alabama Elks Association at a convention in Atlanta, GA. The association is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order (BPO) of Elks of the United States of America, a fraternal organization founded in 1868 that does charity work.
SELMA, AL
Selma Sun Spotlight: Virtual Air Tower; Castle Falls; APA Media Awards • Selma, AL

#selmasunnewspaper #selmaalabama #selmasunspotlight. For a city to grow economically, it really needs an airport that is controlled by a control tower maned by air traffic controllers. It makes the airport so much safer and able to handle a much higher volume of traffic than an uncontrolled airport. Craig Field is about to become a controlled airport through technology that is already in use in Europe. It’s called a virtual tower, it uses satellites, high definition cameras and computers to control an airport. The best aspect of it is it costs millions less than a physical tower and does not need to be physically located at the airport it controls. Craig Field Executive Director Jim Corrigan says The company bringing the virtual tower to Craig is Advanced ATC and they’ll start by setting up an academy where they will train air traffic controllers as well as be the home base to control up to 40 airports around the country. Building 349 at Craig is being renovated to house the control center and the academy, the dorms next door are being renovated to house the academy students. The old tower at Craig that was in use when it was a military base would be way to costly to renovate and update.
SELMA, AL
Uniontown Basketball Youth League meeting takes place Wednesday

The Uniontown Basketball Youth League will meet on Wednesday, July 6 at 2 p.m. The meeting is for males and females in grades five and six only. Students must have spent the last school year in these grades. Doors will close at 6:10 p.m. The meeting will be held at...
UNIONTOWN, AL

